Collagen and Gelatin Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% – Growing Incidence of Diabetes, Cancer, and Chronic Wounds

According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Disease, Dental, Surgical, Dural), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global bovine collagen market is projected to reach 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

GROWTH DRIVER: Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds;

The Diabetes is an important target indication—it can increase the incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, requiring treatments and incurring exorbitant medical expenses. Nearly 25% of diabetics in the US develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The increasing prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the collagen market in 2020.

The collagen and gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.

Key players in the collagen and gelatin market include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).

The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the source segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2020.

Based on source, segmented into bovine, porcine, and others. The bovine source segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020. This growth can be attributed to its increased usage in regenerative medicine owing to its high biocompatibility and biodegradability.

The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the gelatin market in 2020

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.

