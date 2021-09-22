Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% Through 2030

Emergence of low-cost, ecofriendly ballast water treatment systems is generating new market potential and opportunities, according to Fact.MR. Rising environmental concerns are expected to propel ecofriendly systems across the world. Conservation of the marine ecosystem is becoming imperative, as pollution levels are rising across the globe in a multitude of ways. Hence, systems that can save the marine ecosystem from harmful microorganisms and pollutants are expected to be the most sought-after, fueling the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5380

Furthermore, governments and regulatory bodies across the world are bringing in regulatory measures and policies to ensure environmental safety and sustainability. For instance, the International Maritime organization (IMO) has issued guidelines to be followed by owners and manufacturers of water treatment systems to ensure minimal harm to the environment. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with innovative technologies to develop equipment with compact designs to save space as well as ensure safety. Companies are also developing filter-less systems that do not need generators to operate, thus making them cost-efficient and environment-friendly.

Fact.MR predicts that the global ballast water treatment systems market will progress at an impressive CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5380

Key Takeaways from Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Report

The global market for ballast water treatment systems is expected to reach a market evaluation of nearly US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Chemical treatment systems lead the market; however, physical treatment systems are expected to grow significantly over the next decade.

North America and Europe dominate the BWTS market currently. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative BWTS market during the forecast period.

Ballast water treatment systems with tank a capacity of 1500 – 5000 m3 are expected to dominate demand in the near future.

Demand for ecofriendly water treatment systems is driving the market, and is anticipated to fuel growth in the near future too.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has hit international trade and transport, which has led to decreased demand for ballast water treatment systems.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5380

Some of the key players operating in the global ballast water treatment systems market are Wärtsilä Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, ALFA LAVAL, atg Evoqua (Evoqua Water Technologies), GenSys GmbH, Evac, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Ecochlor, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, Veolia Water Technologies, Hitachi, Auramarine Ltd., and Bawat a/s.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/30/2008433/0/en/Demand-for-Waterjet-Cutting-Machines-Majorly-Upheld-by-Automotive-and-Mining-Propelling-Abrasive-Machines-to-Reign-Supremacy-Says-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Cleanroom Equipment Market to Propel on the Back of Evolving Industrial Sector during 2021-2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4163/cleanroom-equipment-market

Magnetic Grippers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4164/magnetic-grippers-market

Lever Hoist Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4211/lever-hoist-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com