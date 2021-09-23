PowerAdSpy Introduces A New Product Ft. MailGaze

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy has a special upgraded feature of keeping eyes on their competitors via different social media platforms. The ad intelligence software has always been at its peak for introducing new and exciting features for its users and ad competitors. There’s no doubt that PowerAdSpy is a tough competition for other marketers in the race.

Recently, PowerAdSpy introduced a new and exciting product for its users, MailGaze. An email marketing tool where users can send commercial emails to their clients and customers for advertising about their brands or products. Moreover, the users can now schedule their mails to save their time and effort. Not only this, but MailGaze can also track the trending email marketing campaigns for analyzing the market on such platforms.

Apart from this, PowerAdSpy offers different products depending on the type of requirement every client has, like Google PPC Spy Tool allows users to get the benefit of converting the highest AdWords and affiliated keywords at their fingertips. Plus, with the ad intelligence software, the users can search and compare ads as per their relevant niche for hosting better and attractive advertising campaigns for their business.

With MailGaze services, users can draft mails as per their reference and spread brand awareness about their products and services easily. With such extensive features, the users get complete knowledge about the products, without any hassle.

PowerAdSpy also allows its users to:

Target your audience and enter key details about them

View active and past ad campaigns

Copy and implement ads

Generates lead online on every social media platform

“PowerAdSpy is improving itself day-by-day to meet the needs of its users and set more targets in the future. In the past months, PowerAdSpy also added chrome extension features to make its user’s experience more easy and exciting,” says the Founder of PowerAdspy.

About PowerAdSpy:

PowerAdSpy, a dominant tool, is an ad intelligence tool for the competitors to enhance their ad campaign and get the best services as per their niche.