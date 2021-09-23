Integrative Systems Moves to New Office in Pune to Accommodate Continued Growth and Enhance Client Services

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — In the wake of substantial growth, Integrative Systems will move to the new office in Pune by August 20th, 2021. Also, the company is in the process of growing its global team. Staffing is increasing in all areas of the company, from Software Development to Data Analytics, to Graphic Designing and Marketing.

Integrative’s new office has nearly double the floor space of its old premises, acquiring more workspace and matching the increased requirements of its expanding business needs. The company has achieved this feat despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s a significant achievement for all people working at Integrative Systems. Integrative Systems employee growth in India has increased by around 50 percent over the past 12 months. The company expresses its gratitude to all the co-workers and clients standing with the company in such challenging times. The company headquarters will remain in Illinois, Chicago (USA).

It’s been a long-held vision that they wanted their associates to feel like they belong to this workspace. Also, the company wanted that the workspace should reflect its values.

But designing an office space is not an easy task. In terms of functions and operations, companies are becoming increasingly complex. So Integrative Systems worked hard to integrate the ever-evolving needs of businesses and created a cohesive environment that embraces the company’s corporate culture and vision. Also, to provoke the thought of togetherness, the company has designed every wall, pillar, and corner of the new office.

The thought at the backend was that businesses are facing challenges, and such challenges have led to exciting transformations in employee performance, as environment and culture play an essential role in performance. Furthermore, employees are no longer prospective and not happy to work in one-size-fits-all spaces. So, the workplace is designed by keeping the unique business needs, improving performance, and enhancing wellness and well-being.

As per Mr. Rajesh Rajan, CEO of Integrative Systems –

“We were fortunate to find such a nice and well-served space. When searching for new office space, the first thought was to limit relocation’s impact on our employees and clients. And getting an ample space in the same location is like a dream come true, and we couldn’t have found a better location than this for our team. Our new office will enhance our operational efficiencies and help us grow continuously and maintain pace with our clients. Needs.”

The new office address of Integrative Systems, as of Friday, August 20th, 2021, will be:

Pentagon 301-302, Magarpatta City

Pune, Maharashtra

Phone: 20.3070.0300

The modern premise is located just on the upper floor of the same building and will be helpful in better coordination of employees. As per company sources – “The new office is under renovation as of now, and soon it will be ready to welcome employees. The renovation process is underway, and experts from various fields work hard day and night to prepare the office. It won’t be like just another office in the IT sector, as it will be theme-based, and employees will feel motivated while working.”

Since the last two decades in business, Integrative Systems has focused on serving organizations of all sizes and sectors, including construction, retail, education, IT and technology, manufacturing, and many more.

In addition, Integrative Systems has received numerous honors and awards, signifying its continued growth and leadership in the software development field. In 2020, Integrative Systems was listed in INC 5000 fastest-growing companies of the USA.

About Integrative Systems

Founded in 1999, Integrative Systems has grown to offer various services in software development to clients worldwide.

Integrative Systems – the global IT services providing company – is a leading IBM iSeries AS400, .Net Development, and Custom Software development services provider. With a focus on IT architecture modernization, Integrative Systems provides services to clients in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, software development, and many other industries. With over 20 years of experience in client services, Integrative Systems is fully dedicated to enabling efficiency in supply chain management, authentication, and modernizing the overall setup.

Integrative Systems is located in Chicago, Illinois, USA (with an office in India as well). And employing over 200 people worldwide, Integrative Systems is on its mission to expand its wings in all major geographies.