GA Security: Leading Security Service Company

GA Security (https://www.ga-security.co.uk) is one of the leading security companies Middlesbrough wide. They offer various security services to different sectors, including the public sector, corporate sector, and the construction sector. They aim to provide tight security make their clients always feel well-guarded and protected.

As one of the best security companies in Middlesbrough and consequently, in the UK, GA Security provides a safe environment for their clients, including the people in their client’s property, whether employees or customers. They make use of the latest equipment, tools, and techniques developed for security purposes in their services.

The company offers a key holding and alarm response service. They know that getting locked out of one’s car can happen at any time to anyone. Moreover, this situation happens more frequently than most people think. Such services offered by GA Security can benefit businesses, especially those with a physical facility that needs to be open early in the morning and closed late at night. Their key holding service is also BS 7984 compliant. Thus, all of their clients can be confident in knowing that their business adheres to security regulations at all times.

An alarm response service is also available. Suppose any alarm goes off on your property. In that case, GA Security will immediately dispatch professional security personnel to patrol around your area using their special security vehicles. Even if it’s in the middle of the night, they will always be ready. The dispatched security personnel would then use the keys and passcodes their clients have to investigate what triggered the alarms.

The company’s staff has over 50 decades of combined security experience. With the excellent services they constantly provide, they have gained a following of loyal customers. According to one of their previous clients John Doe from CBRE, “We often get last minute requests for security across our sites, this is often with a few hours’ notice. GA Security has no issue assisting us on this request with staff that are first aid trained as well as understanding the companies and buildings requirements”.

For more information on the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.ga-security.co.uk.

About GA Security

GA Security provides security services to individuals from different fields. They have a Central Monitoring Facility in their main office. This facility runs for 24 hours every day, so clients can rest assured that they will benefit from timely security services. The company also has a unique system feature called the Guard Tour System. With this feature, clients can always ensure that their assigned guards are carrying out their duties properly. For enquiries, potential clients may fill out their contact form at https://www.ga-security.co.uk/contact-us/. You can also call them via 01325 464340, or send them an email to info@ga-security.co.uk.