Cooleaf Announces New Microsoft Teams Integration for Seamless Employee Engagement

ATLANTA, Georgia, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cooleaf, the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, today announced the release of its new integration with Microsoft Teams, the communication and collaboration platform developed by Microsoft. This new integration gives Cooleaf customers full access to their organization’s Cooleaf platform within the Teams application.

“As we all look to navigate new ways of working, the need for a seamless employee experience is critical. Microsoft Teams is a strong communications and collaboration platform, and Cooleaf’s integration with Teams enhances the virtual workplace with powerful culture tactics and listening tools,” said Sarwar Bhuiyan, Cooleaf’s Co-Founder and Product Strategy & Development Lead. “Not only can customers access Cooleaf through our web or mobile applications, but now, for our customers currently utilizing Teams, the new integration also allows them to drive team engagement within a more streamlined workflow.”

With Cooleaf’s Microsoft Teams integration, employee recognition and collaboration can come together in one space. Cooleaf for Microsoft Teams makes it easy for employees to:

Recognize peers and receive recognition directly within the Teams application

Give shout-outs for years of service and celebrate employee milestones

Participate in incentivized pulse surveys focused on job satisfaction, onboarding, or employee engagement

Join virtual activities and challenges designed to foster DEI, learning & development, health & wellness, and more

Redeem reward points for gift cards, company swag, and more in a custom Rewards Catalog

Cooleaf customers who install Cooleaf’s Teams integration will have full visibility into their engagement platform, including their company’s Rewards Catalog, where they can redeem their points instantly, without leaving teams. Cooleaf supports dozens of gift cards from around the world, along with branded merchandise, experiences, and charity donations.

With Cooleaf for Microsoft Teams, employees feel engaged and connected, no matter where they’re working. Watch this video demo for more information.

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf’s platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

