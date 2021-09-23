Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Value Chain Analysis & Profit Margin Study Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market size is expected to value at USD 1.6 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the robust growth in various verticals such as buildings & construction industry, automotive sector, packaging industry, textile and leather industry. Rising demand for leather and textile products from Asia Pacific and North America region are expected to augment market demand for polyurethane dispersion (PUD) over the next seven years.

Key Players:

Alberdingk Boley, Inc.

Bayer Material Science

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Hauthaway Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyurethane-dispersion-pud-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Rapid growth of automotive sector in the Asia Pacific and South-Central America region is one of the major contributing growth factor. Increase in manufacturing of vehicles owing to lower manufacturing cost are anticipated to fuel market demand for polyurethane dispersion (PUD) products. Favorable government initiatives and policies to promote use of polyurethane dispersion (PUD) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants in the upcoming years. Recent technological advancements in the automotive industry coupled with development of innovative products such as waterborne polyurethane dispersion (PUD) and hot melts coating are anticipated to foster the market growth.

Waterborne polyurethane dispersions coatings and adhesives are water soluble in the nature are commonly preferred over solvent-based polyurethane dispersion adhesives due to their eco-friendly nature. Stringent laws & regulation associated with the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that generates hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) are expected to drive the market demand for polyurethane dispersions coatings and adhesives for various industrial as well as commercial applications.

Application Outlook:

Textile Finishing

Natural Leather Finishing

Synthetic Leather

Product Outlook:

Water-based dispersions

Solvent-based dispersions

Growing popularity of the water based polyurethane dispersion adhesives segment is attributed to the favorable regulatory norms and rising consummation. The solvent-based polyurethane dispersion adhesives segment has witnessed a steady growth due to the increase in consummation of water-based polyurethane dispersion adhesives due to their eco-friendly nature.

Regional Outlook:

Growing popularity of the water based polyurethane dispersion adhesives segment is attributed to the favorable regulatory norms and rising consummation. The solvent-based polyurethane dispersion adhesives segment has witnessed a steady growth due to the increase in consummation of water-based polyurethane dispersion adhesives due to their eco-friendly nature.

The PUD industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the buildings & construction industry, automotive sector, and packaging industry, and existence of well-established infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the polyurethane dispersion with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, rapid urbanization, substantial growth in various end-user industries, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/