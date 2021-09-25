Now Get Thousands of Followers on Your Profile and Make Sales While You Sleep, Only With XBOTZ

Salt Lake City, UT, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Marketing firm AJR Marketing has released a new software bot called Xbotz that has been designed to generate huge traffic and increase your followers on your social media profiles. This software make way for you to integrate all your social media profiles use chatbots to generate insane amount of traffic. You can also get a hold of Facebook and Instagram bots, comment bots, Email marketing and other benefits with the purchase of this software that lets your automate your social media posts, among other things. In as little as 24 hours, you can be assured you will start seeing results.

Xbotz is a software that, when you set up once, will lead you to a simple training on how to use it effectively. There is no need for technical knowledge to use this software. All you have to do is go through the Xbotz training and you are all set to put your entire social media on autopilot mode, generate hundreds of leads, generate scheduled posts, generate traffic and generate immense amount of sales. Not just that, Xbotz training will also help you get results consistently for your business. Not just that, the Xbotz software, that is also a multichannel marketing software, helps you generate leads for email and SMS marketing and build highly responsive and interactive chatbots.

“The traditional ways of generating sales on social media is so passé that the input of work doesn’t seem like is proportional to the profits generated, if any. So we thought it is only prudent to develop something that will run on autopilot, make posts for us, keep our posts engaged to be in tandem with social media algorithms, bring us leads at the click of a button, and sell our products — all of these without hassles. Xbotz was the culmination of our determination which is a much better solution and a much better app compared to anything else in the market, at a much cheaper price. With our 14 day FULL REFUND GUARANTEE, you have practically zero loss with Xbotz, and just profits. Take your online business to a different level. Get Xbotz today!”, said LUIZ MANN FOUNDER, a co-developer of Xbotz software.

About Xbotz:

Xbotz is a software that integrates social media accounts of people and automatically generates posts, leads and sales for them by keeping their profiles active and engaged all the time

For more information, please visit https://xbotz.co/

