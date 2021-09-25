America’s Boating Channel Launches CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The fourth video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ Season Five of boating safety and boater education videos, “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” will premiere this Friday afternoon September 24 at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.

The new title will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

“CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS” covers one of the most dangerous threats to operators and passengers on powerboats. Viewers will learn the typical sources of CO emissions on boats and how to mitigate them. Also featured are how to recognize CO poisoning and steps to help victims.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s fifth season videos are launching throughout the Fall 2021 boating season and include “KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS,” “WEAR AN ECOS,” “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” COLLISION AVOIDANCE,” “BUI FATALITIES,” “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” “FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS,” “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and “COLD WEATHER BOATING.”

America’s Boating Channel is now also accepting suggestions for subject matter to be covered in Season Six. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com