Habla y Lenguaje, the First Comprehensive Bilingual Speech Therapy App for Children.

My name is Jamilet Figueroa; I’m a Certified Speech Language Pathologist (SLP). I work in an elementary school setting with bilingual children. Like most of the SLPs working in the school system, I feel overwhelmed and frustrated when I don’t have enough time to plan my therapy sessions, or when I don’t have the appropriate materials to help my kids. This is especially true when I’m working with Spanish speaking children and children with disabilities. Each school year we face an enormous amount of paperwork, many meetings, huge caseloads, and sometimes working in more than one location. Like the rest of my colleagues, I am passionate about what I do but it can be quite draining.

Another problem we face is the lack of time to involve parents in the process of helping their children achieve their speech and language goals. Participating parents are crucial to the success of therapies. Parents intend to help their children; however, they do not have the tools they need to practice at home.

This is why I decided to create Habla y Lenguaje App; a Speech and Language Therapy App designed to simplify SLPs lives and provide parents with tips to help their children improve their communication skills. Habla y Lenguaje can be used with both general education children and children with disabilities.

This App is everything I dreamed of having on hand when I started in the SLP field. Since I utilized this app, I find myself enjoying my work even more. I can completely focus on my therapy sessions instead of worrying about planning and taking notes. There is no greater satisfaction than seeing my children making progress and reaching their goals. As children improve their communication skills, they become more self-confident, participate in school/community activities, and improve their academic performance and behavior in the classroom. Improvement in these areas lead to our common goal: happier and more independent children.

My mission is to provide my colleagues with a complete tool that makes their lives easier. In addition, I want to give parents simple strategies they can implement at home to improve their children’s speech/language skills. With your help Habla y Lenguaje App will positively impact every child with communication delays or disorders.

It is estimated that more than 1 million children receive Speech and Language services through the United States Special Education Program (ASHA, 2020).

“We are proud to present the Speech Therapy App that provides relief to the SLPs and parents of children with speech/language disorders,” said Jamilet Figueroa, CEO of Habla y Lenguaje.

