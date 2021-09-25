Meet the New Version of SecureBridge with Support for RAD Studio 11 Alexandria

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, introduced the new version of SecureBridge 10.0 with support of RAD Studio 11 Alexandria. At the same time, the updated product got Apple Silicon M1 processor support which should make the user experience more convenient.

The new version includes the following key enhancements:

SecureBridge fully supports all the new features of RAD Studio 11 Alexandria. The new version of SecureBridge now supports ARM architecture (Apple Silicon M1). This version supports the Diffie-Hellman cipher suites for the TLS protocol. The ExitStatusCode property is available in the TScSSHCustomChannel abstract class. The TScHubConnection component now includes the InvokeTimeout property for use with the Invoke method.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-for-rad-studio-11-alexandria.html

SecureBridge is a suite of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols. SecureBridge protects any TCP traffic using SSH or SSL protocols and Cryptographic Message Syntax that provide authentication for client and server, strong data encryption, and data integrity verification.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.