Smartech Cables – Most Trusted USA Cabling Brand

Fair Lawn, New Jersey, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Here at Smartech Cables, we take immense pride in announcing that now ETL-Listed and UL-Listed Ethernet cables are present in the stock now. ETL and UL certifications are premium-category certifications issued after ethernet cables pass stringent safety protocols set independently by these organizations. Ethernet cables with these certifications are completely safe to run.

Our Cat5e UL-Listed Ethernet cable demonstrates a maximum data speed of 1 Gbps up to a length of 50 meters and a minimum data speed of 100 Mbps up to a distance of 100 meters. Accompanied by 350 MHz bandwidth, the UL-Listed Cat5e is available in plenum, riser, and PVC variants. The cable meets and exceeds all industry standards including FCC, CE, CSA, ISO/IES, and is in complete compliance with RoHS.

The Cat6 ETL-Listed is another premium ethernet cable. It demonstrates a maximum data transfer rate of 10 Gbps up to a distance of 50 meters or 164 feet. The cable offers a minimum data transfer speed of 1 Gbps up to a distance of 100 meters or 328 feet. With 550 MHz bandwidth, the cable keeps your signal quality intact and is available in all 3 formats including plenum, riser, and PVC. Just like the Cat5e, our Cat6 ETL-Listed ethernet cable not only meets but exceeds all industry standards including FC, CE, CSA, ISO/IES and is in compliance with RoHS.

Cat6a UL-Listed ethernet cable offers lightning-fast data transfer rates. It supports a data transfer rate of 10 Gbps up to a length of 100 meters (it is 10 times more than Cat6’s maximum data transfer speed). The cable comes with an augmented bandwidth capacity of 750 MHz and is available in plenum, riser, and PVC variants. The cable meets and exceeds all industry standards including FCC, CE, CSA, ISO/IES and is in compliance with RoHS.

In case you already don’t know, plenum cables are meant for installation in the plenum spaces of the buildings, riser cables are meant for installation in the riser spaces, and PVC cables are designed for outdoor installations. You can use plenum-rated ethernet cables in riser and outdoor spaces, but it can’t be otherwise.

Rest assured, when you buy Ethernet cables from Smartech Cables, you get the best value for your money due to the following reasons: Our ethernet cables come at market-competitive prices. We offer free shipping on orders above $99. Our return policy is fully customer-centric and our customer support service is always there to provide any support and information you need.

It is because of the consistently high standards that we have been crowned as industry leaders in manufacturing ethernet cables. We have a 99% customer retention rate and our customer base continues to grow at a rapid pace.