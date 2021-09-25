Metro Carpet & Upholstery Launched A Redesigned Website

McLean, VA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Metro Carpet & Upholstery is a trustworthy company known for timely and economical service tailored to make every surrounding healthier and cleaner. These days, a completely redesigned website has been presented by the company to make all its services and working methods even more available and all present and future clients.

Metro Carpet & Upholstery does professional carpet cleaning in McLean, VA as a proven method to prevent the carpet from deteriorating and clean all allergens, debris, dust, and unwanted accumulated particles. Professional carpet cleaning services are aimed at all carpet layers, since metro Carpet & Upholstery teams use the hot water extraction method. Carpet cleaning in McLean, VA ensures that the environment in the house will be healthier since the bacteria are going to be neutralized. What is more, tough stains of coffee spills, mud, and food stains are going to be totally cleaned by Metro Carpet & Upholstery.

Professional carpet cleaning in McLean, VA is a procedure done to make each carpet clean, healthy, and disinfected. A team of technicians from Metro Carpet & Upholstery visits the client’s home and does the thorough cleaning of the carpet using organic products and special tools. The carpet cleaning is a well-coordinated service finished in the shortest time to ensure that the carpet is freed from germs, dirt, dust, and hair.

Couch cleaning service is carried out by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. Knowing that couch is a place where the vast amount of time during the day is spent, a client’s couch is cleaned and disinfected by Metro Carpet & Upholstery using special equipment and cleaning products. As soon as the couch cleaning procedure is finalized, the couch is going to be completely clean and with a fresh and pleasant smell.

Upholstery cleaning is a service in Mclean, VA provided by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. The main goal is to completely remove all spots and dirt from the upholstery surface and neutralize germs, bacteria, and allergens beneath the surface. Organic upholstery cleaning offered by Metro Carpet & Upholstery is done using special deep upholstery spray ON vacuum OFF procedure. At the end of the upholstery cleaning process, furniture is totally disinfected and allergens-free.

Metro Carpet & Upholstery is a reliable company founded by a group of experienced technicians. This business is a leader in organic cleaning carried out by a well-organized team that uses organic solutions, pat friendly and non-toxic materials. Metro Carpet & Upholstery is available 24/7.

For more information, please visit: http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact info:

Company: Metro Carpet & Upholstery

Address: 1936 Kennedy Dr Apt T4, McLean, VA

Phone: (202) 600-6060

Email: metrocleaningandconstruction@gmail.com

Website: http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact Person: Milos Antic