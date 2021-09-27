Aluminum Cans Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aluminum Cans market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aluminum Cans

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Aluminum Cans. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Aluminum Cans Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4177

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Aluminum Cans, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Aluminum Cans Market.



Fact.MR, a leading research firm, opines that the overall sales of beverage cans was pegged at more than US$ 45 Bn in 2018 and the global beverage cans market is likely to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period owing to growing demand for metal packaging across the developed as well as developing economies. In addition, the growing beverage industry along with changing consumer preferences are among the key trends anticipated to amplify the overall sales of beverage cans over the forecast period.

Currently, North America holds the leading share in the global beverage cans market owing to significant demand for canned beverages in the market. The demand for alcoholic beverages, energy drinks and sparkling waters coupled with rising urbanization are projected to augment the growth of the global beverage cans market. For instance, the Ball Corporation, a leading beverage cans manufacturer in North America Market introduced new Cameo End Printings for beverage cans in August, 2019. These new printed top cans are more appealing and can attract customers easily.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4177

Beverage Cans’ Myriad Applications Acting as Growth Levers

Beverage cans are used for the packaging of a wide range of beverages including, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks and other beverages. According to Fact.MR study, the alcoholic beverage packaging is estimated to account for a leading share in the global beverage cans market. The beverage cans can protect the flavor of an alcoholic beverage and provide protection from air and light. The beverage cans for alcohol are also lightweight and can provide the best shipping efficiency. Rising demand for alcoholic beverages like, beer, cider etc. in developed as well as developing countries are projected to lay a strong base for the significant growth of the beverage cans market. In addition, the manufacturers are focusing on providing youth-oriented products including the ready-to-drink cocktails and stylish beverage cans such as, sleek cans and slim cans. For example, Ardagh Group, a leading manufacturer of metal cans introduced a new tailor-made 187ml wine can in the European market. The can is specifically designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks. It will attract the consumers who are looking for a single drink or ‘on the go’ alcoholic beverages.

Furthermore, according to the American Beverage Association, the demand for energy and soft drinks is increasing at a rapid rate in the market. In addition, with the rising awareness of health issues caused by carbonated soft drinks, the consumer preference is shifting towards the sports and energy drinks. The abovementioned factors are expected to create a demand for sports & energy drinks cans in the global market and the segment is expected to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period.

Recycled Aluminum Cans to Become the New Trendsetters

The study also found that aluminum beverage cans contain 3X recycled content as compared to glass or plastic cans. Many developed as well as developing countries are introducing regulatory reforms to raise the recycling rates of aluminum products. According to the Aluminum Association in North America, the industry recycling rate for aluminum cans was 63.6% in 2017 and consumer recycling rate for the same was 49.8%. Hence, to cater to the rising demand of recycled aluminum beverage cans, the key players like, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation etc. are focusing on expanding their production capacities for recycled aluminum cans. Ball Corporation alone is manufacturing more than 50 billion recyclable cans per year.

Furthermore, the aluminum cans have an unparalleled safety record among all the material types used for beverage cans manufacturing. The aluminum cans do not rust and are a brilliant corrosion resistant products, owing to which the aluminum cans can be recycled and reused in beverage cans manufacturing. The growing number of recycling aluminum cans are projected to drive the global beverage cans market in the forthcoming years.

The Fact.MR report offers forecast of the beverage cans market for the period 2019-2027. According to the report, the beverage cans market is projected to record over 4% CAGR through 2027. The food & beverage sector continues to generate lucrative opportunities for leading industry giants to gain leading market share in the beverage cans segment.

Beverage Cans Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global beverage cans market is segmented by capacity, material, application, structure and region.

Structure Two Piece

Three Piece Material Steel

Aluminum

Others (Glass and Plastic) Capacity Less than 12 Ounce

12-24 Ounce

More Than 24 Ounce Application Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks

Other Beverages Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4177

Key Question answered in the survey of Aluminum Cans market report:

Sales and Demand of Aluminum Cans

Growth of Aluminum Cans Market

Market Analysis of Aluminum Cans

Market Insights of Aluminum Cans

Key Drivers Impacting the Aluminum Cans market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Aluminum Cans market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Aluminum Cans



More Valuable Insights on Aluminum Cans Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Aluminum Cans, Sales and Demand of Aluminum Cans, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com