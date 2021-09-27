Demand for Free From Food Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of Nearly 7.0% CAGR Through 2028

The free-from food market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 60 Bn in 2019, according to a new study of Fact.MR. Free-from food sales continue to remain influenced by a range of factors, including rising consumer awareness on food allergies and intolerances, and upward trend of health & wellness.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food allergies are a growing public health concern, which affect nearly 6% children in the US alone. Absence of effective treatment for food allergies and intolerance has been complementing the adoption of free-from food among consumers worldwide. However, sustainable sourcing of free-from ingredients, and effective processing technologies, continue to remain key concerns to be addressed by players in the free from food market.

The study opines that growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the global population continues to remain a key growth determinant of the free-from food market. According to the US National Library of Medicine’s Genetic Home Reference, nearly 65% of world population has been affected from lactose intolerance. Additionally, over 90% adults in East Asia have been identified to suffer from lactose intolerance.

As concerns over the consumption of food products made using Genetically Modified (GMO) crops continue to gain significance worldwide, it is highly likely that demand for GMO-free food products will witness a notable rise in the near future. Sensing the opportunity in GMO-free food, manufacturers are currently focusing on proper and informed product labelling, so as to attract a wider consumer base.

Free-from Foods Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the free-from foods market on the basis of product, nature, sales channel, and region.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Free-From Food

North America will continue to spearhead the free-from food market, with sales expected to bring in revenues over US$ 19 Bn in 2019. Free-from food sales in the region can be attributed to consumer awareness regarding growing prevalence of celiac disease, coupled with lactose intolerance and gluten intolerance, among consumers. This, along with the relative economic vigor of consumers will continue to underpin sales of free-from food in North America. Increasing bakery product consumption in the region is also encouraging manufacturers to offer gluten-free bakery products. Robust consumption of bakery food in North America is another factor paving opportunities for free-from food manufacturers to leverage.

The Fact.MR report also tracks the free from food market for the forecast period 2019-2028. According to the report, the free from food market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.0% CAGR through 2028

