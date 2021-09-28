XPS Extruded Polystyrene insulation and Insuboardxps- advantage and uses and benefits

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Extruded polystyrene XPS insulation boards are in extensive use in different industries and even for retail purposes. There is only one end-use with them and that is ensuring the insulation. These are made of polystyrene sheets and are helpful in insulating facilities.

Multiple industries are using XPS insulation boards and you will find them to be installed in different facilities. They are installed in cold storage, logistical units, factories, industries, homes, offices, and in different places.

Based on their type of material and build there are different types of Insuboards and thermal insulation boards. There are different models for interior and exterior purpose use and then there are different models and types for the commercial purpose uses and retail purpose uses.

Take for example the thermal insulation board of Supreme Petrochem Ltd. this is a common insuboard example that is heavily used for both retail and commercial purposes.

You can find different models and shapes that are custom-built for different purposes based on whether the use is for retail purpose use or commercial purpose use.

Let’s find out about the various uses of the XPS and first-

Housing insulation

Houses and homes are commonly insulated with different types of insubaord- extruded polystyrene thermal insulation boards. Now depending on the weather conditions that are prevailing you can find different types of thermal insulation boards for insulating the homes against cold weather or even extreme heat. Yes, there will be different types each having certified for cold or hot weather.

Anyways in homes, you can use them for ceiling insulation, roof insulation, wall insulation, floor insulation, etc.

Commercial industries

Again the extruded polystyrene board insulation manufacturers have different models for commercial purpose use. This will depend largely on what type of industry it is being used in and what is the specific safety requirements, standards with regards to operation criteria that you have to know about.

Remember that commercial industries have different purposes use and generally they will be custom made to fit into the customized demands.

Agricultural industry

XPS insulation foam board suppliers and dealers in India deal with a special variety of foam-coated extruded polystyrene insulation boards for meeting the demands of the agricultural industry.

Yes, it may come as a bit of a surprise to you but there are different excessive uses of the XPS and Insu boards in the agricultural industry as well. They can be used for insulating roofs, ceilings, walls, and floors of poultry sheds, mushroom farms, and wineries.

In cold storage industries

Cold storage industries are also among the largest consumers of polystyrene foam-coated XPS Insuboards. They will mandatorily need to buy this insulating-type material and install them on the floors, walls, ceilings, and roofs of industries.

Counting the benefits

The major benefit is bi-fold-

Heat retention

The XPS insulation boards help retain the heat whether inside or outside depending on the type and model or even their certifications.

Less energy spent on heating or cooling

Of course, they will reduce your electricity to cool or heat the internals of your facility.

Contact Us

Address: B-1/F-6, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, Main Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044,

Call +91-9810014899 , 9650067906

Email id: s.arvind30@gmail.com

Website-www.analco.in