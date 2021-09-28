California-Based Dentistry Copperhill Smiles are Transforming Smiles with the Latest Techniques and Equipment.

Copperhill Smiles introduces treatment with Laser Assisted Cavity Detection, Intraoral Cameras and Digital X-ray for faster decay detection and improved results.

Santa Clarita, CA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — There are as little as 61 dentists per 100,000 citizens in the US. Not being able to access or afford dental care greatly takes a toll on patients’ oral health. However, one dental clinic near Woodlands is making things easier for the residents of Santa Clarita. Their use of modern technology expedites identification of oral problems in a more accurate, pain-free way. The clinic’s aim is to provide affordable, high quality, and emergency dental services to everyone in Woodland hills.

One of the modern technologies adopted by Copperhill Smiles is Laser assisted cavity detection. It can detect signs of decay before patients have to suffer from pain and extensive dental damage. It functions by measuring fluorescence in patients’ teeth; decayed areas will have a higher fluorescence reading. Fast, non-invasive detection enables action against tooth decay at earlier stages so that minimal dental damage occurs in the long run.

Intraoral cameras take high-definition pictures so that patients can clearly understand the problem and have the right treatment options. Since they offer mouth close-ups, there is a smaller chance of problems being overlooked. Digital X-rays provide painless, chemical-free, and lower radiation X-ray images. Having an in-house X-ray facility saves a trip to the X-ray laboratory as well.

According to the representatives at Copper Hill Smiles, “The most important aspect of healthcare is access and affordability. Along with our 24-hour emergency services, we want to assure everyone that we are available at anytime.

We wish for people to feel confident again. You don’t need to have an appointment only when you’re in pain. Moreover, our latest equipment and technology ensure that you get rid of these dental problems before they worsen. Our highly trained staff will ensure you have a comfortable visit. “

Copperhill Smiles aims to make its services available for everyone and do so by employing cutting-edge technology to improve dental procedures and make visits a more comfortable experience.

About Copperhill Smiles

Copperhill Smiles is a dental clinic that offers a wide variety of procedures ranging from root canals, fillings, porcelain veneers, dental implants, professional teeth whitening, and Invisalign teeth straightening. Contact information on them is stated below.

Contact

Website: https://www.copperhillsmiles.com/

Email: mailto:concierge@copperhillsmiles.com

Phone: 661-666-2700

Location: 24587 Copperhill Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91354