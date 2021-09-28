Asbestos Removal and surveys company Ice Asbestos Ltd announce a busy September

This month has been very busy, yet again, at ICE Asbestos. 

Nottingham, UK, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos Iceasbestos.com are pleased to announce another very busy  September  with a wide range of commercial and domestic asbestos removal works  carried out .

This month saw us carry out lots of surveys and removal work all over the Midlands including Leinster , Birmingham , Coventry , and Nottingham.

Tony Easy, MD at  ICE Asbestos comments.

‘’We are delighted with how busy September has been and the pleasing amount of work we have picked up in the Midlands.  More and more commercial and domestic customers are using us for their asbestos requirements and we believe this is as a result of our unrivalled reputation in the industry .

 

For more information, contact Anthony Easy;

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

 

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info@iceasbestos.com

Phone : 0333 772 0424

