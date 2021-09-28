Canada’s first online cannabis search tool is now open

Concord, ON, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — With cannabis now legalized throughout Canada for recreational and medicinal use, there has been a rapid increase in demand for information about cannabis suppliers and cannabis products. CannaSearch is Canada’s first online cannabis directory business guide tailored specifically for people seeking information about cannabis products, cannabis suppliers, and the latest advice about the use and benefits of cannabis. CannaSearch aims to provide a one-stop shop of the most up-to-date data about the best cannabis products currently on the market and to provide its users with details about cannabis suppliers across the country.

With a focus on selecting only the best growers, suppliers and MoM dispensaries, the staff at CannaSearch use a stringent set of tests to approve the quality and efficacy of all of the products and services that they list on their website.

The Ultimate Search Tool.

For patients seeking to find the ideal strain to treat the symptoms of their medical conditions, or recreational users looking to source the best local products available in their area, the CannaSearch website provides the country’s first curated tool to make this search much simpler.

The CannaSearch portal helps users locate anything from cannabis flowers, edibles and oils, to suppliers of smoking paraphernalia such as vapes and dabbing rigs. Laid out in a clear and intuitive format, the website makes it easy to navigate to the preferred area, product, or service that they are looking for.

Up-to-date Information.

Since cannabis was legalized in canadian cannabis business directory, many investors and producers have taken on the task of improving the methods by which cannabis is grown and the products which can be produced from it. CannaSearch is at the forefront of collecting and disseminating information and data about the latest research and development in cannabis agronomy, extraction methods and new products entering the market.

Customers searching for cannabis, and cannabis-related products, now have many options to choose from when it comes to places to satisfy their needs.

They may prefer to visit a “bricks and mortar” cannabis dispensary where they can smell and sample different types and strains of cannabis before they buy. These real world cannabis dispensaries are a great place to get advice on the type of cannabis best suited for each person, and the type of gear that they will need in order to get the best results from their selected cannabis or cannabis derivative.

On the other hand, many people prefer shopping online cannabis directory canada, and so-called MoM dispensaries (Mail Order Marijuana dispensaries) have proliferated over the last couple of years, in line with the increasing demand for cannabis and cannabis-related products.

The CannaSearch website aims to help take some of the uncertainty out of selecting either an online MoM dispensary or a bricks and mortar cannabis dispensary.

Cannabis-related Information.

In addition to providing a resource where cannabis users can find their preferred supplier, Cannasearch offers an extensive database of up-to-date information about the following:

New studies into cannabis use and benefits.

Research and development.

Books, journal articles, and reviews

Trade and consumer articles.

Regulatory announcements

Cannabis-related case law, legislative bills and actions.

Information about ongoing clinical trials.

New product introductions and evaluations.

The mission of CannaSearch is to empower cannabis users through knowledge and education and to build business legitimacy among both the online and physical suppliers of cannabis and its related products.

For more information, visit the CannaSearch website at https://www.cannasearch.ca/

Contact:

CannaSearch

Jonathan McMahon

30 Pennsylvania Ave #11 B Concord,

ON L4K 4A5

jonathan@cannasearch.ca

18006748826

https://www.cannasearch.ca/