Benefits of a Semi-Automatic Labelling Machine

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Worldpack Automation Systems is a globally renowned name in the manufacturing and designing industry of self-adhesive labelling machines. The team is talented and dynamic, with around 15 years of experience in engineering, designing and customer service, driving the company to newer avenues. The company has gained recognition not only in the Indian markets but on the global front as well.

• Core features

The company has installed around 1200 labelling machines in India and 17 countries across the globe and has emerged as one of the leading players in the industry. It is a young and power-driven company, bound to make its presence felt.

Their futuristic and modern infrastructure is a reflection of their professionalism and dedication when it comes to guaranteeing world-class services and products to their customers. The robust products and minimum downtime have made it a desired option both locally and internationally. In addition, the service along with a national sales network enables them to serve a customer within a minimum turnaround time.

• Benefits of Semi Automatic Labelling Machine

To ensure hassle-free handling of machines, Worldpack semi automatic labelling machine are housed in a small tabletop package. They are also simple to operate as they do not require any additional parts to accommodate different-sized containers and labeling requirements.

Containers, tins, jars, and bottles made of glass, plastic, metal, tin, aluminum, and composite materials are appropriate for the machines. Designed for customers who require a lower production rate, these labellers can print 8-10 bottles per minute.

They are constructed of 304 stainless steel, which facilitates exceptional rigidity and durability. They also have an attractive compact design to complement their functionality.

• Some quality features:

1. Improved Operator Productivity: Machines that are more user-friendly help increase speed and productivity among operators which ensures a better working experience.

2. Mechanical maintenance: Machines that need comparatively less maintenance caters to extension in their service lives and helps cut down expenditures in the process.

3. Increased Productivity – Bare minimum requirement in change of components decreases time consumed towards maintenance and increases productivity over time.

Drop-in any queries on the email – sales@worldpackmachines.com.

Or visit https://www.worldpackmachines.com/ to know more.