Whole Guide about Getting Medical Marijuana Card

W Main St. Fayette, Ohio, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Obtaining an Ohio medical card for marijuana is easy as long as you suffer one of the qualifying medical conditions and a licensed doctor approves you. Besides that, some factors will determine if you will get an Ohio medical card for cannabis. If you reside in Ohio and want to get a medical marijuana card, read along to learn how to obtain your MMJ.

It was a day of celebration for cannabis advocates in June 2016 when Ohio lawmakers decided to pass House Bill 523. This was meant to legalize the use of medical marijuana in the state of Ohio. In September 2016, House Bill 523 became effective. However, it took a long while before the program was fully implemented. The program finally became operational in September 2018, and in January 2019, the first four marijuana dispensaries were opened.

It is now easy for any patient with qualifying conditions in Ohio to obtain an Ohio medical card and get cannabis at any marijuana dispensary. Applying for an MMJ in Ohio requires a patient to prove that he or she is suffering from one or two of the qualifying conditions. After that, the rest of the process is pretty simple.

How to Obtain an Ohio Medical Card

If you live in Ohio and you want to get access to an MMJ, the Board of Pharmacy (OBP) is the board responsible for issuing Ohio medical card and cannabis licenses. One of the conditions for getting a medical marijuana card in Ohio is that you need to be 18 years and above, have at least one of the qualifying conditions, and apply in a standard fashion. If you are a minor and you require MMJ, a caregiver who is 21 years and over will help you apply for the card.

When you are about to apply for an Ohio medical card, you need to make sure that you have the following documents of valid identification:

United States passport

Ohio driver’s license

Ohio ID card issued by the bureau of motor vehicles (BMV)

Below are steps that you need to follow when applying for an MMJ in Ohio:

Look for a state-licensed physician

Any doctor in Ohio who wants to recommend a patient for MMJ must have a “Certificate to Recommend” (CTR) issued by the State Medical Board. Besides that, recommendations must come from an Ohio licensed physician who is practicing, and the doctor is also the one who is supposed to submit the recommendation. You cannot get a doctor from California to submit your recommendation if you live in Ohio as registration. Additionally, the relationship that you are having with the physician must be “bona fide.”

It doesn’t matter how you do it, but you have to find an Ohio-certified doctor, book an appointment to get recommended. The first thing that the doctor will ask you during the consultation is your medical history. This is to help him or she determine whether you are an eligible patient for the MMJ. If you are suffering from any qualifying condition, the physician has no choice but to recommend you.

If you are suffering from any qualifying condition, the doctor will have to complete the patient registration form and submit it on your behalf. If necessary, a caregiver will be assigned. You are not allowed to submit your recommendation.

The doctor must submit the form to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and this must be done within 90 days of providing certification. The information found in a complete physician recommendation for medical marijuana is vast, and the state compliance form is where you can find this information. The physician is the one who is supposed to complete this form and send it to OBP for review.

2 .Get Registered

An email will be sent to you that will allow you to log into your Patient Registry account. This is after your physician has entered you in the registry. Once you are here, you will be required to pay the Ohio medical marijuana application fee. This fee is paid to the Board of Pharmacy, plus you also need to pay the doctor’s consultation fee. The fee may be reduced if you qualify for indigent or veteran status.

3. Look for a dispensary.

When you want to purchase medical cannabis from a dispensary, you will be asked to provide the identification documents that we mentioned earlier. The Board of Pharmacy goes through the firm, and if it is not complete, it will return it to you. Or, if it is approved, you will be added to the Ohio MMCP Registry. Two weeks later, you will receive your MMJ card. They have made it easier to complete the application process online nowadays.

As you can see, getting an Ohio medical card for cannabis is not as hard as many people think. You only need to follow the right steps that we have mentioned in this guide, and if you have any qualifying condition, you will be approved for an Ohio medical card for marijuana.

About My Marijuana Card

My Marijuana Card is among the most trusted medical marijuana card providers who have helped over 10,000 legally access medical marijuana. It is mandatory for patients seeking medical marijuana services to first get their Marijuana Card. They provide research-centered information regarding cannabis-based healthcare management and assist communities in making effective healthcare decisions. For more information about them, visit them at https://www.mymarijuanacards.com/.