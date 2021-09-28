A Peek Inside Councils at Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chamber of commerce councils help members to directly participate with a chamber of commerce and get involved with its plan of work. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has a number of councils for its members to provide investors with opportunities of shaping programs and engaging with chamber issues.

About the Chamber of Commerce

The chamber of commerce strives to provide its members with a variety of opportunities for exposure and interaction in order to attract potential clients. Programs offered by the chamber are beneficial for the state, nation, region and local community. The chamber is associated with organizations such as Gulf Coast Strategic Highway, Texas Association of Business, association of the United States Army and more.

Councils

Business Councils:

Non-profit Council (Meets every Month on the second Wednesday)

Networking & Development

Community Outreach

Public Educational Council (Meets for related events)

Retail Council (Periodic meetings)

Welcome Council ( Meetings on the second Tuesday f every month)

Young Professionals Council (Multiple meetings every month)

Leadership Councils:

IT Council (Periodic meetings)

Military Relations Council ( Meeting on the first Wednesday of every month)

Public Policy Council (Meeting on the first Wednesday of every month)

Benefits of Chamber Membership

Helpful and courteous staff members

Better engagement between the local community and businesses

Markets special offers through an online coupon system

Cost-effective multichannel marketing campaigns

An online directory of events and programs held at the chamber

Sponsorship opportunities

Active promotion on social media pages

Helps young professionals to grow professionally

Provides value to investors through activities like ribbon-cuttings, goodwill calls, ground breakings, new member orientation, mixers and events

The chamber strives to create an environment for the growth of businesses

For more information about councils at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen, you can call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541. You can also visit its website at https://killeenchamber.com or connect on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.