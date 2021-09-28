Cooleaf Recognized by G2 as a Fall 2021 Leader in Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Cooleaf , the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, is excited to announce it has been named a “Leader” in G2’s Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement categories for the Fall 2021 grid report. Cooleaf was also named “Best Relationship” and “Easiest To Do Business With” in the Employee Recognition category.

The Fall 2021 release of G2’s reports ranked Cooleaf as follows:

“Best Relationship” in Employee Recognition category Fall 2021

“Easiest to Do Business With” in Employee Recognition category Fall 2021

“Momentum Leader” in Employee Recognition category Fall 2021

“Leader” for Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement categories Fall 2021

“High Performer” for Enterprise for Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement Fall 2021

“High Performer” for Small Business and Mid-Market for Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement

Cooleaf’s recognition by G2 comes after recently being named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies .

“We’re honored to be named a ‘Leader’ by G2 and to be consistently recognized by our customers for improving employee recognition and engagement,” said Jess White, Director of Customer Success at Cooleaf. “Helping organizations create meaningful experiences for their people is what our team prides itself on. Our customers are the foundation of everything we do, which is why this recognition is so meaningful.”

Cooleaf’s leading ranking on G2 was the result of nearly 300 reviews from verified Cooleaf customers.

“Cooleaf has powered up our company’s recognition and rewards program for years. I love how Cooleaf is not a ‘run of the mill’ recognition program and instead, incorporates fun events and challenges during the year. I’ve earned points from my manager for great performance as well as points for my team when we exceeded our performance goals and metrics. I also love how our program includes company and team challenges throughout the year.” – G2 Reviewer

“I love the recognition feature and the encouragement to appreciate your peers. Many times a person does their job and never gets a ‘thank you.’ It’s nice to be reminded that going the extra mile is appreciated.” – G2 Reviewer

“The fitness challenges have been awesome for me. I am extremely competitive, so with step challenges meeting the minimum steps is a good motivator, but I also wanted to get the most steps in each day or get in the top ten, etc. It has been nice to have a deadline of self care – instead of having an ‘I’ll exercise tomorrow’ mentality, it is ‘I need to get my points today!’ It has also opened some doors with coworkers – a challenge that gives you a reason to talk to someone you don’t normally get to see.” – G2 Reviewer

Learn more about Cooleaf at www.cooleaf.com , and read more reviews directly from Cooleaf users here .

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf’s platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

