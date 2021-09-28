How is Robust Lifecycle Aiding Market Growth of Gas Springs

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gas spring market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 10% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 4.5% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from sectors such as automotive, industrial machinery, and furniture on the back of exponentially rising population, urbanization, and consumer household spending across the globe. Moreover, demand for gas springs is reaching new potential with the rising healthcare facilities and isolation centres across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for gas springs is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2031.

Demand for gas springs in healthcare is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 860 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 9.7% over the next ten years.

The aftermarket segment for gas springs is projected to exhibit a high growth rate of around 10.5% CAGR, while OEMs, under sales channel, of are projected to add 2.6X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to surge at 11% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2031, owing to increasing population & urbanization and increased volume of industrial machinery and automation.

By maximum force, 750-1000 N gas springs are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing use in healthcare and furniture, and development of electric vehicles with advanced automated systems. The 750-1000 N segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product

Gas Springs Lockable Gas Springs Standard Gas Springs

Dampers Hydraulic Gas Spring Dampers Friction Gas Spring Dampers



Maximum Force

Below 250 N Gas Springs

251 – 500 N Gas Springs

501 – 750 N Gas Springs

751 – 1000 N Gas Springs

Above 1000 N Gas Springs

Inorganic Approach and Product Customization by Key Players

Prominent players in the market such as Stabilus GmbH, Beijer Alma, Barnes Group, and Suspa GmbH have created a synergy in the demand and supply equation with end-use industries. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply chain of gas springs, set by relative demand from healthcare, furniture, and aerospace industries, and replacement of mechanical springs with advanced gas spring systems.

Gas spring manufacturers are competing primarily on product attributes, customization, innovation, and pricing.

