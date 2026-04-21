Incity Cash for Scrap Cars Expands Junk Car Removal in Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2026-04-21 — /EPR Network/ — Incity Cash for Scrap Cars has announced the expansion of its junk car removal services across Calgary and nearby areas. The company aims to provide faster pickup, free towing, and instant cash payments for unwanted vehicles.

With more old and damaged cars on Calgary roads, the demand for reliable vehicle removal services continues to grow. Many residents are choosing professional junk car removal instead of paying high repair costs or letting vehicles sit unused in driveways.

Meeting the Growing Demand in Calgary

Calgary drivers often face rising repair bills, engine failure, accident damage, and rust issues. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on repairs, many car owners now prefer to sell their junk cars for cash.

Incity Cash for Scrap Cars has expanded its operations to handle increased requests for:

Junk car removal

Scrap car removal

Cash for cars services

Free vehicle towing

Same-day car pickup

The company now offers quicker response times across Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest Calgary.

Fast, Simple, and Hassle-Free Process

The junk car removal process is designed to be easy:

Customers request a free quote. The company provides a fair cash offer. A pickup time is scheduled. The vehicle is removed, and payment is made on the spot.

There are no hidden fees, and towing is always free. Vehicles are accepted in any condition, including non-running cars, accident-damaged vehicles, scrap cars, and unwanted trucks or SUVs.

Supporting Eco-Friendly Car Recycling in Alberta

Beyond helping customers earn cash, the company also supports environmentally responsible auto recycling. Removed vehicles are processed at licensed facilities where usable parts are recycled and scrap metal is recovered. Fluids such as oil and coolant are disposed of safely to reduce environmental impact.

For more information about Incity Cash for Scrap Cars, visit https://www.cashforcarsincity.ca/

About Incity Cash for Scrap Cars

Incity Cash for Scrap Cars is a locally trusted vehicle removal and car recycling company based in Alberta. The company specializes in junk car removal, scrap car pickup, and cash for cars services in Calgary and surrounding communities.

Contact Information

Phone No: (403) 835-7218

Mail Us: incity.towing@gmail.com

Address: 3828 15a St SE #2, Calgary, AB T2G 3N7, Canada