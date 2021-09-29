Spectrum Effect Welcomes Dr. Julian Lim As VP Of APAC Sales

KIRKLAND, WA, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Spectrum Effect® today announced the appointment of Dr. Julian Lim as the Company’s Vice President of APAC sales.

Dr. Lim brings 20+ years of senior leadership experience in the telecommunications industry to Spectrum Effect. In his new role as Spectrum Effect’s Vice President of APAC Sales, Dr. Lim will spearhead sales efforts in the APAC region, building on the company’s early successes in the region and delivering go-to-market strategies that drive mass adoption of the Spectrum-NET solution.

Prior to joining Spectrum Effect, Dr. Lim served as APAC Account Director at Oracle and APAC Sales Director at Amdocs. He has wealth of of sales experience with Telecom Service Providers as well as other sectors in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. Dr. Lim holds an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration from NBUC in Malaysia, having received an MBA (Management) and a BSc (Operations Research, Statistics, and Management) from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“Julian’s keen understanding of bringing value to mobile operators to solve their challenges in meaningful ways and his extensive network throughout the APAC region make him an outstanding addition to our team. I’m excited to welcome him aboard,” commented Spectrum Effect CEO, Charles Immendorf.

“I’m very pleased to join the team at such an exciting time in the Company’s rapid growth trajectory, and I look forward to building on their momentum and expanding our footprint in the APAC region,” said Dr. Julian Lim.

About Spectrum Effect

Spectrum Effect has pioneered a new approach for mobile operators to mitigate harmful RF interference through innovative machine learning-driven analysis of mobile network data. Spectrum Effect’s R&D is located in Kirkland, Washington USA, and Monterrey, Mexico. Spectrum Effect’s fast-paced culture is a blend of strong innovation, industry best practices, and a collective passion for developing disruptive technologies that deliver significant customer value. Spectrum Effect’s state-of-the-art Spectrum-NET software solution automatically identifies and locates RF interference sources. Protected by 25 issued patents, Spectrum-NET operates continuously and seamlessly for all RF bands across multi-vendor NR, LTE and UMTS layers within a mobile network. With Spectrum-NET, operators across the globe are rapidly addressing RF interference, improving network KPIs, surgically deploying their field assets and saving significant OPEX. www.spectrumeffect.com.

Contact:

Cara Mormino

+1 847 243 3000

cara@spectrumeffect.com