Global Instagram Outage Has Users Furious. Back On After A Good Few Hours

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Instagram was out of commission for many hours earlier today leaving millions of Instagram users frustrated and furious. Though the issues were not clear, Facebook Inc. later clarified that its services ahd hit a technical snag , users unloaded their frustration on various forms of social media, along with a host of memes. The global outage lasted several hours across Sydney, Kyoto, Bloemfontein, New Delhi, London, Madrid, Brasilia, Los Angeles etc. “Something’s gone wrong” was the constant message users were seeing when they could not log on to the app. As per downtime tracking site Internet Outages, the most reliable service that tracks performance of websites, apps and other web services, the outage lasted several hours with millions of affected users globally before being fully restored.

After about an hour when the outage began in Australia, Instagram was being reported to be down from every continent. While a few users still were able to access it, more than half of app users could not. According to Internet Outages, both Instagram and Facebook’s popular messaging service Whatsapp was down.



Image Credit – Internet Outages

“The issue has been resolved. It was a technical snag and being a tech firm, this is to be expected as we are constantly trying to upgrade ourselves. Everything is back on track, however and we apologize to our users for the inconvenience caused”, said Facebook in an email statement.

While Instagram came back online in a few hours, fury and hilarity ensued on social media as users took to memes to express their collective disappointment. “We enjoy Instagram to be connected socially, also discuss photos of shows released, share our creativity and, of course, make money. When these take a hit, we simply cannot keep calm”, said a popular influencer on Instagram.

About:

Internet Outages is a popular website that keeps track of web services, apps and their regular functioning.

For more information, please visit https://internetoutages.com.au/instagram

Media Contact:

Matthew Giannelis

Journalist

Phone No: 0408 336 478

Email Id: matthew@techbusinessnews.com.au

###