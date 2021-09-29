Stabilizing High Water Absorption And Emulsification Are Driving Demand For Soy Grits Market

Soy Grits Industry – Research Report Objectives

The Soy Grits Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Soy Grits demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Soy Grits Market Outlook across the globe.

250 page market research report by Fact.MR,on global Soy Grits market Sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments.

Global Soy Grits Market Overview

The ground, screened, graded products obtained after extracting most of the oil from selected soybean. Soy grits are toasted cracked soybeans that are usually the size of very coarse cornmeal. Soy grits are rich in protein and amino acids.

Other than soybeans, the price index of soy index in 1. Good quality soy grits are comparable to meat and milk, but still the cost of soy grits is 10-15% lesser per gram of protein from other sources. The other beneficial factors of soy grits is that they are stable, lightweight and easy to transport. The soy grits are nothing but the coarsely ground soy flour.

Competitive landscape

The global soy grits market seems to be highly fragmented in nature and includes both regional level and global level players. Some of the prominent manufacturers of soy grits are Natural Products, Inc., ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Soon Soon Oilmills SDN BHD, Pacific Soybean & Grain, Sonic Biochem and different global and domestic players.

Soy Grits market – Regional outlook

The global soy grits market can be divided into seven regions which includes South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest), East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), MEA (Middle East & Africa),

Europe, Latin America and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand). The North America and Europe collectively have also contributed considerably in global soy grits market. Latin America and MEA are anticipated to register significant growth over the projection period The North America and Europe have also contributed significantly in global Soy Grits market.

Latin America and MEA are anticipated to register significant growth over the projection period. The East Asia and South Asia together are anticipated to witness significant value share in global soy grits market over the projection period owing to positive outlook of food & beverage industry. Overall, the global market for soy grits is estimated to auger well over the projection period.

Global Soy Grits Market Dynamics

Defatted soy grits is a processed product made using finely grounded defatted soya meal, containing less than 1% oil. Defatted soy grits is largely used as an essential ingredient in cereal products including rice, wheat, and corn. Defatted soy grits is generally prepared with minimum heat treatment to retain its active enzyme property.

Moreover, defatted untoasted soy grits is also widely used in soya nuggets. Meanwhile, defatted soy grits toasted is also being used in preparing cakes, pasta, bakery products, soups, gravies and in the fortification of sweet goods, and cereals. Features like stabilizing high water absorption and emulsification are driving the demand for defatted soy grits in various food products.

Despite various health benefits associated with the consumption of soya protein, the demand for soy grits is hampered owing to the poor sensory characteristics, caused mainly due to the off-flavor. Hexanal results in grassy, beany flavor of soya products. Although hexanal is not responsible individually for beany aroma, it does so when it is combined with some other chemical compound.

Global Soy Grits Market Segmentation

The global Soy Grits market can be divided

on the basis of type, grain size, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type the global Soy Grits further divided into two categories which are

roasted

non-roasted.

Owing to the increasing popularity the roasted segment is anticipated to register above average growth in global soy grits market over the projection period. The grain size segment of the global soy grit market includes three types segment the global soy grits market which are coarse soy grits, medium size, soy grits and fine size soy grits.

On the basis of distribution channel, soy grits market can be segmented as

specialty stores

retail stores

online retail stores.

Owning to increasing online presence of various manufacturers the online retail store segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global soy grit market.

