Legionella Testing Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Legionella Testing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Legionella Testing market size is expected to value at USD 352.6 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing prevalence of legionella-based disorders coupled with increasing awareness among general population in regards to their preventive management. Legionella can lead to legionellosis, which is a respiratory disorder, also known as a pneumonia.

Key Players:

Alere

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd

Hologic

Pro-lab Diagnostics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Treatment of legionellosis involves intensive care and hospitalization, and comes under the public health concerns. As per recent reports, as many as 4,568 cases were registered of Legionnaires’ disease in the last one years. Globally, the legionella testing industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Legionella bacteria are particularly found in the hot water conditions. Numerous industries with high requirement for water are likely susceptible towards development of aquatic legionella. In addition, contamination of the water with legionella in public places such as schools, restaurants, hospitals, and large plumbing systems can lead to widespread disease. These factors are influencing the demand for legionella testing market.

Moreover, high-end demand from various end-user industries for accurate and on-time diagnosis of Legionella and related infections is expected to boost the growth of legionella testing industry. Furthermore, various testing for Legionnaire disease performed by healthcare professionals are vital, particularly patients that are diagnosed in the past 12 months. Certain water conditions that can lead to legionella growth include low chlorine levels in water, leading to environmental testing to be conducted every two months. These factors are expected to fuel the market demand for legionella testing over the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Water Testing Microbial Culture DFA Stain PCR

IVD Testing Blood Culture Urine Antigen Test DFA Stain PCR



Regional Outlook:

The legionella testing industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, massive increase in the geriatric population, significant market penetration and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the legionella testing market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Malaysia are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of legionella-based disorders, rising per capita income and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

