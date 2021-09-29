Beverage Segment Holds the Largest Share in Sugar Substitutes Market

According to MarketsandMarkets “Sugar Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The global sugar substitute industry has witnessed growing trends in the past years. The growth of this industry is majorly driven by an increase in health consciousness among consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices, an increase in demand for natural sweeteners due to the rise in consumer inclination toward natural products, and growing demand for sugar substitutes in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

Download PDF Brochure

Based on application, the sugar substitutes market is dominated by the beverage segment. Majority of the beverage products contain sugar or are sugar-based. In addition, beverages are the most commonly consumed products across the globe. Beverages, such as juices, canned drinks, coffee, aerated drinks, and others, are majorly produced using added sugars for offering an improved taste and mouthfeel.

However, this is a major factor that has led to a high-calorie intake among individuals, which has further led to a rise in obesity and other related diseases. As obesity rates have witnessed a drastic rise, individuals are cutting down on sugar intake for heart health and weight management. Consumers are also eliminating sugar for controlling diabetes and are switching to lower-calorie versions of beverages.

Sugar substitutes are essential for providing and expanding beverage choices to control carbohydrate, caloric, or specific sugar intake. In addition, sugar substitutes are currently preferred in beverages, such as diet carbonated drinks, flavored water, and other beverages.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc. (US), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441