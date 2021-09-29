Daikin (Japan) and Halcor (Greece) are the Key Players in the HVAC Linesets Market

The global HVAC linesets market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021. Urbanization and increase in residential construction, growing trends of smart homes, increasing demand for air conditioners, and significant growth in number of data centers and their power density are driving the HVAC lineset market.

The increase in demand for HVAC systems and the growing industrial development in the emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, are also boosting the market. The key players in the HVAC lineset market include Daikin (Japan), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Italy), Mueller Streamline Co. (US), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), JMF Company (US), Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd (China), Feinrohren S.p.A. (Italy), DiversiTech Corporation (US), Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory (China), Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd. (China), Linesets Inc. (US), Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US), HMAX (US), ICool USA, Inc. (US), PDM US (US), MM Kembla (Australia), Mandev Tubes (India), Uniflow Copper Tubes (India), Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mehta Tubes Limited (India), and Klima Industries (South Korea). These market leaders have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies between January 2015 and May 2021 to strengthen their position in the HVAC lineset market. The strategy of expansions was among the major growth strategies adopted by the leading market players to enhance their regional presence and meet the growing demand for HVAC lineset in emerging economies

Daikin is one of the leading players in air-conditioning and fluorochemicals businesses. It is engaged in manufacturing general air-conditioning equipment with in-house divisions covering both air conditioning and refrigerants. The company operates globally and provides its products in more than 150 countries. The company operates many R&D centers as well that are dedicated to innovations in the Air Conditioning business segments. The R&D centers of the company are located in 6 regions namely: the US, Japan, China, Asia/Oceania, and Europe. The company offers long line sets and Mini Split Line sets under the brand name of Daikin. These line sets are offered through onsite sales or through the channel of e-commerce such as e-Bay.

Halcor is amongst the leading manufacturers and suppliers of copper tubes in Europe. The company operates as a copper tubes division of ElvalHalcor, a joint venture established in December 2017, between Elval and Halcor. The copper segment of ElvalHalcor comprises four subsidiaries and two joint ventures, located in Greece, Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey. The copper segment of ElvalHalcor develops and distributes a wide range of products, including copper and copper-alloy rolled and extruded products with Halcor being the sole producer of copper tubes in Greece. Halcor along with four more companies form the copper division of ElvalHalcor, is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of copper and copper alloys products. Halcor offers copper alloy and copper based products for application in various sectors, such as plumbing, HVAC&R, renewable energy, architecture, engineering and industrial production. Halcor has a commercial presence across European and global markets with its products being distributed in approximately 60 countries around the world.

