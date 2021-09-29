Pharma Industry Is Likely To Boost Demand Of Chlorotoluenes Market Throughout 2029

Chlorotoluene consists of three isomeric chemical compounds that include para-chlorotoluene, meta-chlorotoluene, and ortho-chlorotoluene. Chlorotoluene has a disubstituted benzene ring along with one chlorine atom and one methyl group. Chlorotoluene is a colorless liquid that is soluble in aromatic hydrocarbons and almost insoluble in water.

The global chlorotoluenes market is expected to exhibit a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. High demand for chlorotoluene derivatives from various application industries is one of the major parameters fuelling the global chlorotoluene market growth. Also, increasing research and development activities across the globe set a wide platform for chlorotoluene adoption.

Moreover, stringent government regulations on chlorotoluene and high toxicity level of the chemical tend to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The global chlorotoluenes market is bifurcated into three major segments that are type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global chlorotoluenes market is divided into:

3-chlorotoluene

2-chlorotoluene

Others

On the basis of application, the global chlorotoluenes market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Polymers

Others

Chlorotoluenes Market: Regional Outlook

The global chlorotoluenes market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA. Of these regions, East Asia, along with South Asia & Oceania are expected to exhibit dominance in 2018 in terms of value, owing to high adoption of chlorotoluenes across personal care and paints & coatings industry.

In addition, the presence of majority of the key players in the region also strengthen the regional market growth. Europe is expected to follow East Asia in terms of chlorotoluenes consumption in 2018.

Well-established paints & coatings industry, along with activeness of some of the key market players, are driving the Europe chlorotoluenes market. Also, North America has managed to capture a substantial percentage share in chlorotoluenes consumption in 2018.

Moreover, Middle East is growing with considerable growth rate owing to increasing application industries such as textiles & personal care, backed by increasing population estimates. Oceania and Latin America account for a substantial market share in terms of chlorotoluenes demand in 2018.

Prominent players in the global chlorotoluenes market are Lanxess Corporation, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Jiangsu Hongxing Chemical, Changzhou Yuanfeng Chemical, Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Iharanikkei Chemical Industry, Shandong Exceris Chemical, etc. The chlorotoluenes market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Growing application industries of Chlorotoluenes worldwide is providing traction to the Chlorotoluenes market growth over the forecast period

Pharmaceutical, textiles, and paints & coatings are some of the industries that are witnessing promising growth from the recent past. Growing industries tend to enable a wide pool of opportunities for chlorotoluenes.

The global pharmaceutical R&D spending over 2007 to 2016 was recorded to be around US$ 1.36 trillion that is forecasted to increase with an annual investment of US$ 181 Billion by the end of 2022, as per the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). North America and Europe are continuously increasing their pharmaceutical expenditure that is fuelling the regional market for chlorotoluenes.

Chlorotoluenes are widely adopted in the pharma industry as chemical intermediates. Furthermore, growth in paints & coatings along with textile industry is, in turn, opening wide adoption avenues for chlorotoluenes. The global textile and apparel trade was estimated to be around US$ 750 Bn in 2017 that grew with a CAGR of 2% over 2007-2017, as per Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

In addition, the overall apparel consumption is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4% to touch US$ 2.6 trillion by the end of 2025. Such high growth in the textile industry tends to open wide avenues for chlorotoluenes that would escalate the market growth.

