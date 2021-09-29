Rising Safety Concerns Regarding Hygienic Industrial Operations Will Spur Cleanroom Equipment Market Demand

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts considerable growth in worldwide cleanroom equipment demand through 2021 and beyond. Increasing hygiene concerns in recent years is likely to boost adoption in forthcoming years.

The market received a significant boost during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis throughout 2020. Rapid spread of infections prompted healthcare providers to induce controlled environments for deactivating coronaviruses, thus preventing casualties.

Cleanrooms are enclosed areas or spaces, which promote controlled environments to check and control presence of airborne particulates, microbes, contaminants of dust, pollutants, and chemical vapors.

Cleanrooms also facilitate the premises with regulation of the environment in terms of temperature, humidity, and pressure. Cleanrooms are set up across numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hardware, etc.

The upsurge in the conception of cleanrooms across industries, owing to factors such as conducive regulatory frameworks and demand for quality products, are likely to boost the cleanroom equipment market subsequently.

Segmentation

The global cleanroom equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global cleanroom equipment market is segmented as: Fan Filter Units (FFU) HVAC Systems Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets HEPA Filters Air Diffusers and Showers

Based on end-use industry, the global cleanroom equipment market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical Industry Biotechnology Industry Medical Device Manufacturers Hospitals Other End Users



HVAC system cleanroom equipment are anticipated to showcase a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period, due to its temperature maintenance characteristics.

On the other hand, among the end users, pharmaceutical industries held the largest share in 2018, and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period.

Progressions in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both, in terms of technicality and regulations, is one of the vital factors that can be accredited to the elevated market share held by the pharmaceutical industry.

Increasing demand for the replacing conventional cleanroom technology with Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) and isolators are also among the few factors that specify current permeation of this technology in pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Outlook

The global market for cleanroom equipment has been segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America.

Among these, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to heightened spending on recalibrating existing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

South Asia is anticipated to witness high growth in the global cleanroom equipment market, owing to the rise in hygienic pharmaceutical practices.

MEA and Latin America are projected to showcase maximum growth in the global cleanroom equipment market, due to the rise in the population coupled with an upsurge in the demand for medicines across the region.

Europe and North America are key developed regions that will generate credible opportunities in the global cleanroom equipment market over the forecast period, due to the existence of significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology players.

Prominent Players Manufacturing Cleanroom Equipment

Prominent players in the global cleanroom equipment market are

Azbil Corporation

Taikisha Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Royal Imtech N.V., E.I

Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Ardmac Ltd.

Alpiq Group

Clean Air Products

M+ W Group

The cleanroom equipment market consists of well-diversified global and regional players, with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the cleanroom equipment market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The cleanroom equipment market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, end-use industry, and region.

Key Developments by Cleanroom Equipment Manufacturers

Cleanroom World, a prominent cleanroom equipment manufacturer, offers an assortment of the most up-to-date cleaning supplies to keep cleanroom, lab, or manufacturing facilities clean and compliant with stringent cleanroom regulations.

Their cleaning materials are safe, effective, and simple to use, and they’re all designed to protect the environment, employees, and equipment.

Likewise, Taikisha specializes in offering industrial cleanroom airflow control technologies through HEPA systems. The cold air escapes from the ceiling through the HEPA filter and is dragged down under the floor, without dispersion, using the HEPA outlet positioned on a section of the ceiling.

This causes the air in the cleanroom to partially stagnate, lowering the clean level and disrupting the temperature distribution. By dispersing air escaping from the HEPA outlet, the revolutionary Clean Diffuser generates ideal airflow with a reduced ventilation frequency, simulating airflow scattered throughout the whole ceiling surface.

Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global market for cleanroom equipment is the consistently evolving industrial sector, which has resulted in an increased demand for cleanroom equipment across all major developing economies.

Macroeconomic factors such as booming industrial activities coupled with renewed standards with regards to workplace protection and subsequent tightening of safety guidelines are augmenting the sales for cleanroom equipment.

Significant increase in the demand for cleanroom equipment due to growing safety concerns regarding safe and hygienic industrial operations is also highly anticipated to drive demand for cleanroom equipment.

Considerable growth prospects abound across the East Asian, South Asian and Middle East & African healthcare sectors, while technological advancements in the production of cleanroom equipment are anticipated to create significant opportunities for cleanroom equipment.

Furthermore, maximum operational safety, ease in functioning, easy disposing, cost-efficiency, and low maintenance are highly anticipated to propel the demand for cleanroom equipment across various end use industries.

Key restraining factors such as low replacement rate of maximum cleanroom equipment, complex installation process of cleanroom equipment, and reluctance in setting up a cleanroom facility in developing and undeveloped economies, may hinder growth over the forecast period.

Similarly, the Clean Room products from Kimtech (Kimberly-Clark) are made in an ISO-certified facility and individually packaged under cleanroom conditions.

Single-use breathing protective items that provide general protection against water-based or chemical splashes, liquids, or dust particles while also offering antistatic protection in high-risk regions are produced.

Cleanroom Coveralls, Gloves, and Wipes in accordance with ISO CLASS 5 and ISO CLASS 3 standardization are designed to protect processes by providing comfortable and long-lasting protection in biotechnology, non-sterile pharmaceutical production, biomedical research, and pharmaceutical compounding.

