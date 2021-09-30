New investor guide to due diligence from 7startup’s expert startup business consultants

LONDON, England, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —

From the requirements of a thorough due diligence process to its current state in the venture capital ecosystem, our guide digs deep into everything due diligence-related. It’s an in-depth, relevant, and detailed resource for Venture Capitalists and Family Offices who are looking to incorporate a thorough due diligence process into their deal flow, whether that be technical due diligence, financial due diligence, or others.‍

Here’s a summary of what you can expect in our due diligence guide:‍

Detailed explanations of what to look out for and assess during due diligence. Descriptions of the problems investors may face during due diligence and how to overcome them. Examples of red flags investors should watch out for in startup evaluations. Science-backed data and industry-relevant studies to inform your decisions. Practical, real-life examples to show you how due diligence is used in the industry. Insights into our curated due diligence process, such as how we get to know investors and founders. Top tips for investing and novel suggestions of investment approaches.



Replace risk with reliability – don’t be in the dark about the hidden gems and red flags in your deal flow.‍

If you’re a VC or FO, apply now for a FREE download of our exclusive due diligence guide here: https://bit.ly/39CTg5z