Genome Engineering Market worth $11.2 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Genome Engineering Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense), Product & Service, Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development), End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global genome editing market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion in 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.0 % during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231037000

The market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rise in government funding, growth in the number of genomics projects, high prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, technological advancements, increasing production of genetically modified crops, and growing application areas of genomics. However, the high cost of genomic equipment will restrain the growth of this market.

By technology, the CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share for the genome editing market.

The CRISPR technology segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome engineering industry in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use associated with CRISPR, which gives it a significant advantage over ZFN and TALEN. Another potential advantage is its ability to multiplex.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Genome Engineering Market”

154 – Tables

28 – Figures

147 – Pages

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the genome editing/genome editing market , by end user, in 2019. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer are driving research activities worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for genome editing in pharmaceutical companies.

By application, the cell line engineering segment accounted for the largest share of the market

Based on application, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery & development, and other applications. A number of factors, such as the increased funding from governments and private organizations, growing industry focus on stem cell research, and global awareness are driving market growth in this segment.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231037000

North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global genome editing market , closely followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the development of gene therapy in the US, the increasing use of genetically modified crops, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and the availability of research grants and funding.

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments in research and the application of gene synthesis for genetic engineering in cells, tissues, and organisms.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/genome-editing-engineering.asp