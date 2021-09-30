Sales OF High Calcium Fortified Food Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2031

High Calcium Fortified Food Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research study by Fact.MR., High Calcium Fortified Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. The business is expected to surpass net valuation of more US$ 1,000 n by 2021. High calcium fortified food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook as calcium-fortified foods improve bone density and minimize bone-related risk factors, and as a result of these benefits, their intake is steadily increasing.

Also, nutritional awareness characterized as person’s self-perception of the value of eating well-balanced meals, with high importance is vital factor piloting the sales for calcium fortified food over the assessment period

Key Segments

By Type

  • Basic Food
    • Cheese
    • Butter
    • Yogurt
    • Others
  • Processed Food
    • Infant Formula
    • Powdered Beverages
    • Fruit & vegetable juices
    • Pulses
    • Others

By Form

  • Solid
  • Liquid
  • Semi-solid

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Who are the Key Manufacturers of High Calcium Fortified Food?

  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Abbot
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Mondel?z International
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Danone
  • Bühler AG
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Corbion NV
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH
  • KG Chemische Fabrik

