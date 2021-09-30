Citric Acid Anhydrous Market To Register A Moderate CAGR Growth During 2021-2031

Citric acid anhydrous demand is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing global demand for healthy food additives. The demand for citric acid anhydrous dominates in the food and beverages industry more than three quarters with North American market driving the business from front seat accounting more than 23% global share. It is also used in cosmetics industry and have various applications for the production of different end products. Pharmaceutical industry demand for citric acid anhydrous is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

After reading the Citric Acid Anhydrous market report, readers can:

  • Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Citric Acid Anhydrous market.
  • Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Citric Acid Anhydrous market revenue.
  • Study the growth outlook of the global Citric Acid Anhydrous market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
  • Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Citric Acid Anhydrous market growth.
  • Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Citric Acid Anhydrous market player.

 

Key Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the market can be segmented into

  • Food grade
  • Pharmaceutical grade
  • Industrial grade
  • Feed grade

 

On the basis of form, the market can be segmented into

  • Powder
  • Granular

 

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into

  • Food and Beverage industry
  • Cosmetic industry
  • Chemical industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Others.

 

On the basis of packaging type, the market can be segmented into

  • Bottle Packaging
  • Bulk Packaging
  • Tetra Packaging

Global citric acid anhydrous key market players

The global market for citric acid anhydrous comprises several developers, who are primarily developing advanced versions of citric acid anhydrous mainly for cosmetic and Pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Archer Daniels Midland, American Tartaric Products, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Citrique Belge, Foodchem International Corporation, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Thai Anhydrous Citric Acid, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical, COFCO Bio-chemical, Cargill, Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Guoxin Xielian Energy Co., Ltd., RZBC Group, Rizhao Jinsui Trade Co., Ltd., Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Rizhao Ruisite International Trade Co., Ltd., Gansu Jinbao Industry Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Barker Industries, Cater Chemicals Corp., Wintersun Chemical, Penta Manufacturing Company, Bruchem, Inc., Gojira Fine Chemicals, TTCA Co., Ltd, FoodChem Corporation‎, Shanghai Billion Chemical Chemical Co. Ltd., Univar Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and other prominent players.

Regional analysis for citric acid anhydrous Market includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

