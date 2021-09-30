Get Sweet Hampers In The UK At Sweets And Candy

Smethwick, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Sweets And Candy (https://www.sweetsandcandy.co.uk/) proudly offers high-quality sweet hampers to their customers at the best prices. With their wide array of choices, everyone can surely find the right sweets for their events, gifts, and cravings.

One of their sweet hamper products is the American Candy Medium Gift Box. It is a box of American branded sweets, such as Airheads, Lemonheads, Appleheads, Tropical Skittles, and 2 boxes of Nerds. This hamper is perfect for those who love American branded sweets. For as low as £5.99, everyone can already get this sweet hamper.

Another good thing about Sweets And Candy is it offers customers the option to build their sweets hamper and fill it in with chocolates and other sweets of their choice. This hamper box has a dimension of 32cm x 25cm x 6cm, which can fit 8 to 10 Theatre boxes, 8 to 10 bags of £1 sweets, 30 chocolate bars or individual candy sweets, and approximately 2 to 3 kilograms of bulk sweets.

Those who will purchase their products can enjoy free delivery if they order over £25. For orders below £25, the customers can avail of the standard delivery for only £1.99 and if they are in a hurry, they can have their items delivered on the next day for £2.99. Take note that all prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice.

Sweets And Candy is greatly trusted by its clients throughout the years as one of the best sources of quality candies and chocolates. One of its customers even left the store a 5-star review through Trustpilot, saying: “I ordered some American sweets from here, they came super quick and also the prices were the best I’ve ever seen! Would definitely recommend this business to anyone! Will definitely be ordered again”!

This hamper store also offers discounts for certain products they offer. Now they have 20% discount offer for all of their American breakfast items. This includes the Aunt Jemima pancake mix and Cap’n Crunch products. Additionally, all of their Calypso drinks are also on 10% off. These discounts may change anytime without prior notice.

For interested customers, they can visit their website at https://www.sweetsandcandy.co.uk/ to learn more about the products that they offer.

About Sweets And Candy

Sweets And Candy is one of the favourite sweet hamper shops in the UK. For 25 years now, the company’s goal has always been to provide their customers with the best quality sweets at the best price. The products they offer include a wide range of British and American sweets, groceries, and even drinks. Their customers can indulge themselves with bunch of choices – from sugar-free to vegan sweet treats. For enquiries, you can simply fill out the contact form through their website at https://www.sweetsandcandy.co.uk/contact/. Likewise, you can send them an email to sales@sweetsandcandy.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives by calling 01215589541.