Osteoarthritis Treatment in Khammam

Osteoarthritis is caused when a protective cartilage that cushions the ends of your bones wears down due to wear and tear. This is the most common type of arthritis affecting worldwide. It mainly affects the joints of your spine, knees, hips, and hands. The development of this disease can be controlled by being active and leading a healthy lifestyle. To improve the joint movement and pain certain medications are used.

People with osteoarthritis suffer with pain and joint stiffness. Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis does not affect skin tissue, lungs, blood vessels and the eyes.

Symptoms of Osteoarthritis:

The osteoarthritis symptoms usually develop very slowly and turn into a serious problem over time. Few symptoms are:

Severe pain may occur in the joint after every movement.

The first noticeable sign is joint stiffness that occurs while awakening and after being inactive.

You might feel tender even by applying light pressure near the joint.

Full movement of the joint is lost.

You may feel grating sensation when you use the affected joint.

Because of the soft tissue inflammation, swelling around the joint might have caused.

Who are prone to Osteoarthritis:-

People who have joint abnormalities by birth and those who are born with spine abnormality are more likely to develop osteoarthritis of spine. Obesity is another factor which increases the risk of OA of knee, hip and spine.

What is the cause of osteoarthritis?

It is caused when the cartilage, which is a slippery and firm tissue that cushions the bones inside the joints, starts deteriorating. The surface below the cartilage starts becoming rough. When the cartilage completely gets damaged the bones will be rubbing without a protective cushion. This is when you will have severe pain and discomfort.