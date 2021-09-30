Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size is expected to value at USD 3.2 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising health awareness among general population and increase in initiatives undertaken by local governments and private bodies to promote use of erectile dysfunction drugs. Growing education levels about use of these products coupled with rising geriatric population base across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs industry over the forecast period. Changing food habits and adoption of sedentary lifestyle has led to prevalence of lifestyle diseases, thus propelling the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs in the market.

Development of various molecule combinations and drug delivery techniques like creams and pellets to achieve higher efficacy and performance are predicted to fuel market demand for the erectile dysfunction drugs, in the upcoming period. Globally, the erectile dysfunction drug market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the erectile dysfunction drugs industry. Additionally, the rise in number of the patents for key drug molecules and higher approval rate by regional & international authorities are expected to stimulate the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the patent expiration of key drugs molecules and lack of awareness in the rural areas, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, health hazards due to excessive use of the erectile dysfunction drugs are restraining overall market growth, in the recent years.

Low cost counterfeit drugs and easy availability are leading to decline in the valuation of the branded erectile dysfunction drugs. Yet, growing research & development activities and various regional government reforms couple with public awareness initiatives in various parts of the globe are projected to foster market expansion in the upcoming period. In addition, rising healthcare infrastructure activities, strong economic growth, and rising target population are anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunities for existing market players in the region.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

Cialis (tadalafil)

Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

Zydena (udenafil)

Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Apricus Biosciences Incorporations

Bayer

Cristalia Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co.

Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos

Meda Pharmaceuticals Incorporations and many others

The erectile dysfunction drug industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the approval rate, rising research & development initiatives regarding the development of innovative drug molecules and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

