Sports Apparel Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Apparel market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Apparel. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Apparel Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sports Apparel, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Apparel Market.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Tops & T-Shirts

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Jackets & Vests

Shorts

Socks

Surf & Swimwear

Pants & Tights End Use Men

Women

Children Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Top companies operating in the global sport apparel market are concentrating on the development of wearer-specific apparels. However, new entrants are finding it challenging to compete with international brands, when it comes to reliability, quality, and technological innovation. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global sport apparel market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR's report is to analyze the global sport apparel market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Sport apparel manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to sport apparel. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global sport apparel market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global sport apparel market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the sport apparel market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – sport apparel. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report's succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global sport apparel market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of sport apparel. With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for sport apparel manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the wide scope of the global sport apparel market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR's report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global sport apparel market has been categorized on the basis of product type, end use, sales channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters. The report's last section comprises of the global sport apparel market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers' categories across value chain, and their presence in the global sport apparel market. Global Sports Apparel Market – Key Insights On the basis of the product type, the tops & t-shirts segment is likely to retain its top position over 2022. This segment currently command for more than 21% revenue share of the market. Towards the end of the assessment period, the segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 45,400 Mn, reflecting a healthy CAGR.

By end use, the men sports apparel segment is expected remain domain throughout the forecast period. Currently, the segment represent nearly two-forth share of the global market in terms of revenue. In addition, the men sports apparel segment is estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 97,380 Mn by 2022-end, reflecting a steady CAGR. Meanwhile, the women sport apparel segment is projected to hold the second spot in terms of revenue.

By sales channels, the modern trade segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond. This segment presently commands for close to 21% share of the market in terms of revenue and is projected to reach of over US$ 42,500 Mn in 2022, expanding at sound CAGR.

Among regions, the sports apparel market in North America is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. The region's market is projected to witness a significant growth over 2022. Also, sales of sport apparels will continue to grow substantially in regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) during the same period. Competition Tracking Some of the leading companies functioning in the global market for sport apparel include, Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Yonex Co., Ltd., NIKE, Inc., PUMA SE, SKECHERS USA, Inc, Fila Korea Co Ltd., and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. A majority of these market players are concentration on improving their product design and quality in order to expand their global market presence.

By end use, the men sports apparel segment is expected remain domain throughout the forecast period. Currently, the segment represent nearly two-forth share of the global market in terms of revenue. In addition, the men sports apparel segment is estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 97,380 Mn by 2022-end, reflecting a steady CAGR. Meanwhile, the women sport apparel segment is projected to hold the second spot in terms of revenue.

By sales channels, the modern trade segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond. This segment presently commands for close to 21% share of the market in terms of revenue and is projected to reach of over US$ 42,500 Mn in 2022, expanding at sound CAGR.

Among regions, the sports apparel market in North America is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. The region’s market is projected to witness a significant growth over 2022. Also, sales of sport apparels will continue to grow substantially in regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) during the same period. Competition Tracking Some of the leading companies functioning in the global market for sport apparel include, Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Yonex Co., Ltd., NIKE, Inc., PUMA SE, SKECHERS USA, Inc, Fila Korea Co Ltd., and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. A majority of these market players are concentration on improving their product design and quality in order to expand their global market presence.

