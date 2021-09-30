Prefilled Syringes Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Growing Healthcare Infrastructure across Emerging Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to the new market research report “Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Opportunity: Growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets;

The Emerging countries continue to suffer from insufficient healthcare funding, which adversely affects access to healthcare, quality, and, ultimately, the health status of citizens. According to the World Bank, approximately 400 million people lack access to essential healthcare services, mostly in Africa and South Asia. Furthermore, accelerating medical inflation, i.e., the cost of medical treatments and a higher prevalence of non-communicable lifestyle-related diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or cardiac syndromes, have resulted in funding gaps.

According to a report published by Geneva Association, in the last two decades, the share of total aggregate global expenditure on healthcare in GDP has increased from about 8% to almost 10%, or an estimated USD 8 trillion per annum, which is driven by the accelerating cost of medical treatment, expanding treatment options and increasing customer demands. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease Health Financing Collaborator Network (2017) estimates that global spending on health will almost triple to USD 24 trillion by 2040 with upper-middle-income countries are estimated to show the fastest increase at an average of 5.3% per year. This growth could be attributed to continued growth in GDP and the rise of the middle class and government spending.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331

Geographically; the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market is driven principally by the increasing demand for self-administered treatments, high penetration of self-injection devices, growing aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and huge patient population.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global Prefilled Syringes Industry.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the leadership position in the global prefilled syringes market with a share of 37.2% in 2019. The company’s dominant position in this market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio of prefilled syringes, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base. The company primarily focuses on the strategy of product launch.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331

Glass prefilled syringes is the largest material segment of the prefilled syringes market

The glass prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes industry in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the significant benefits offered, such as prevention of oxygen and water vapor from interacting with drug compounds, compatibility with different filling machines, and seamless integration into pharmaceutical companies’ PFS operations.

Single-chamber prefilled syringes accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes market.

The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes industry in 2019. Market growth can largely be attributed to the significant advantages with the use of single-chamber prefilled syringes over vials, such as optimized API use with less overfill, reduced material requirements, less drug waste in clinical trials, and simple storage & disposal. Additionally, increasing adoption of self-administered parenteral drugs due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and benefits offered by prefilled syringes.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=16618331