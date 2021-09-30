Gypsum Fiber Segment Is Estimated To Dominate The Roof Cover Boards Market Over Forecast 2031

The Roof Cover Boards Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Roof Cover Boards demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Roof Cover Boards Market Outlook across the globe.

Key Highlights : The Roof cover boards market has grown at a decent pace during 2016-2020 and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast years.

What is Driving Demand for Roof Cover Boards Market?

A new roof systems is an investment in the safely of a building structure, its materials, and its people from any kind of hazards or miss happening.

The primary reason driving the market is the need to construct a roof system that can withstand mechanical, natural, and human-caused wear and tear. It adds the durability to the system along with providing the thermal resistance. It is also used as vapor barrier in the system.

Competitive landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers are

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Versico Roofing System

Hunter Panels LLC

Blue Ridge Fiberboard

Rmax Operating LLC

Continuus Materials LLC.

With many global and regional players, the market is fiercely competitive in nature. To strength their position in the industry, major players are pursuing strategies such as geographic expansion and products portfolio expansion.

Companies are concentrating their efforts on raising awareness about environmentally friendly and zero-waste goods. To meet customer demand, they are expanding their business across different regions. Such initiatives adopted by the player aid in fostering the market development during the forecast era.

Gypsum Fiber Board to Dominate the Market

The walls, ceilings, exterior cover casing, fire resistant structures, and membranes are all made of gypsum boards. In the residential sectors, singe-layer gypsum boards are the most frequently used.

The demand for these boards in the house making is growing rapidly due to their low cost and shorter construction time. Besides, rising building operations in emerging economies, as well as rising population in many nations, this sector will have additional prospects in the future.

Despite of the increase in demand around the world, there is still a scarcity of housing, presenting a significant potential for the investors and developers to adopt alternative construction methods and new collaborations in order to accelerate the growth.

Asia Pacific Region Roof Cover Boards Market Outlook

Due to the rising number of households and residential buildings in China and India, the Asia Pacific

region is likely to see the greatest growth in the residential sector. Countries such as China and India, and number of Southeast Asian countries lead the low cost house construction sector in the this region, which trickles down to increasing the sales of these boards in the region.

The demand for roof cover board in the residential sector is predicted to rise across the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, owing to rising middle-class population and residential building developments, as well as government initiatives and investments.

North America Region Roof Cover Boards Market Outlook

North America dominated the global marketplace, with the United States accounting for the majority of consumption in the roof cover board demand. Besides, Canada’s residential as well as commercial sectors are expanding at a rapid pace, owing in the large part to government programs and increased immigrations has led the roof board sales to the greater heights in the region.

Key Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into: Gypsum Fiber Gypsum Wood Fiber Cement High-Density Polyiso Perlite Asphaltic Mineral Fiber Plywood/OSB

Based on application, the market is segmented into: Commercial Residential

Based on region, the market is segmented as North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



