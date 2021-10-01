North America is estimated to be the largest region in fireproofing materials market to 2026

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The fireproofing materials market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Fireproofing materials are coatings that are used on different structures to make them resistant to fire and prevent the spread of fire. These materials have various fire-resistant properties effective to prevent the spread of fire and minimize the overall impact to the structures due to fire hazards. Fireproofing materials are tailored according to fire safety and building codes. They are majorly used in commercial, industrial and residential construction.

Based on coating type, the fireproofing materials market is segmented as intumescent coatings and cementitious coatings. These coatings are applied on steel building supports such as beams, channels, pipes, and tubular columns to protect structural integrity in case of fires. Intumescent coatings are broadly divided into thin film and thick film coatings. Thin film intumescent coatings are either solvent-based or water-based and consist of three components a primer, a base coat, and a sealer coat. These coatings are majorly used to provide fire resistance in buildings. Thick film intumescent coatings are usually epoxy-based and typically have higher dry film thickness than thin film coatings. These materials are tough and durable and were originally developed for use for hydrocarbon fires wherein the test heating regime is significantly severe than that used for most industrial and commercial applications. Cementitious coatings contain binders of gypsum or Portland cement that form a strong and durable coating when mixed with water. Cementitious coatings are broadly divided into cement based and gypsum based coatings. In order to protect structural steel or concrete from the effects of fire, cementitious coatings are applied in successive layers using specialized equipment. The better performance of intumescent coatings over cementitious coatings makes it more preferrable for construction.

Based on end-use, the fireproofing materials market has majorly been segmented into commercial, industrial and residential. The fireproofing materials market size for commercial applications accounted for the largest share of global fireproofing materials, in terms of value, in 2020. The market for commercial construction has been driven by the strict building codes and increasing construction projects in the developed and developing economies of APAC, North America and Europe.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to be the largest market for fireproofing materials in 2020. APAC and Middle East & Africa are estimated to be the fastest-growing regions in the global fireproofing materials market in the forecast period. The increasing population in the region, accompanied by the development of new technologies and products is projected to make this region an ideal destination for the growth of fireproofing materials. Improved lifestyle and increasing income also help the market to flourish in developing economies of the region. Many foreign players are investing in the construction industry of APAC and North America. This gives a huge boost to ongoing developments. Thus, the market for fireproofing material is expected to register very high growth in these regions.

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Isolatek International (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Etex Group (Belgium), PPG Industries, Inc (US), BASF SE (Germany), Carboline (US), RPM International Inc. (US), Jotun Group (Norway), Iris Coatings S.r.l (Italy), Knauf Insulation (US), Hempel Group (Denmark), W.R. Grace & Co.(US), Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany), Rockwool International AS (Denmark), No-Burn Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Contego International Inc. (US), Den Braven (Netherlands), Encon Insulation Ltd (UK), Ugam Chemicals (India), Intumescent Systems Ltd (UK), PK Companies (US), FlameOFF Coatings Inc.(US).

