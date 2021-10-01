Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 1 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Neuroendoscopy devices Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Neuroendoscopy devices market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Neuroendoscopy devices Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Neuroendoscopy devices Market forecast.

The Neuroendoscopy devices Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to reach USD 203.9 million by 2025. The global market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Neuroendoscopy devices market is driven by factors such as rising number in cases of brain tumor and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increasing incidences of intraventricular haemorrhage and growth in cases of pituitary tumors are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of rising incidences of brain injury and neural surgeries combined with increase in minimally invasive procedures.

Endoscopy plays a crucial role in minimally invasive neurosurgery; and in fact, neuroendoscopy has undergone constant changes following the progress of rigid endoscopes, flexible and steerable fiberoscopes. Neuroendoscopic techniques enable neuro-surgeons to achieve intraventricular cystic lesions in a minimally invasive technique. Determining the operative morbidity and mortality by using conventional approaches to the lesions, endoscopic surgery offers a safer outcome owing to the direct inspection of cyst membrane and regularity in contents. Combining neuroendoscopy with neuronavigation, the inclination towards robotic technology leads further to the progress in intraventricular neuroendoscopy.

Neuroendoscopy devices market is quadfurcated into surgery, device type, application and geography. Geographical segmentation for market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market is expected to lead the market growth in the forthcoming period followed by Europe. North America witnesses rising incidences of pituitary tumors that demand minimal invasive techniques for rapid recovery in patients. Favorable reimbursements, rising prevalence of cancer, and rise in investments is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to untapped potential in the APAC sector and favorable opportunities in Japan, China, and India. In addition, healthcare insurance, rise in technological advancements and rise in healthcare expenditure is likely to contribute to the market growth. European market is expected to gain a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rising cases of premature births and improved healthcare infrastructure is likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming period.

Middle Eastern regions are expected to gain a higher growth in the forthcoming period owing to improvisation in maternal care solutions and availability of enhanced NICU infrastructure. African regions are expected to register a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period due to low awareness among the population regarding health policies by government. In addition, growing cases of infection caused in people resulting into blood loss is likely to hinder the market growth.

However, opportunities such as technological advancements and preference for minimally invasive diagnostics is likely to contribute to the neuroendoscopy devices market growth in the near future. The key players in the neuroendoscopy devices industry include B.Braun Medical Inc, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Zeiss International, Medtronic, and Stryker.

