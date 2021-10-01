Passive Fire Protection Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Passive Fire Protection Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Passive Fire Protection Market is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Fire protection solution for any building irrespective of its design and purpose, has been of a unified nature. However, the combinations may vary, but it still plays an essential role in stability and integrity of the building in any course of incident such as fire.

The drivers for passive fire protection market include increase in investment for automation and digitization combined with rising use of passive fire protection for warehousing applications. Subsequently, increase in use of product innovation in shipbuilding and automotive is anticipated to drive the demand in western countries. In addition, rising investment for oil & gas firms in oil exploration technologies comprising hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Global Passive Fire Protection Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Cementitious Material

Intumescent Coating

Fireproofing Cladding

Others

Global Passive Fire Protection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Warehousing

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Lloyd Insulations Ltd

Hempel

Sherwin-Williams

HILTI

Carboline

Nullfire

Geographical segmentation for passive fire protection industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in investment to enhance downstream capacities and upstream operations. Aerospace industry is likely to witness a higher traction during the forecast period due to instant funding available at lower interest rates and funding options.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in cases of fire incidences and presence of manufacturing plants for fighting equipment. Presence of multiple players and lowered oil imports leading to high competition is likely to result in a moderate growth for the forecast period.

