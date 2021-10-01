Growth in Demand for Premium Cosmetics Have Further Boosted the Use of Lysine in Beauty Products: Scrutinized in the New Fact.MR Analysis

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this Lysine report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Consumers are now more focused on their health and this has given rise to a healthy eating trend in the U.S. Catering to these demand, manufacturers of functional food have also incorporated use of tryptophan. The trends for nutrient rich food has grown in the recent past and food products such as cereals have been fortified with the same. These nutrient rich food products have generated high demand from consumers.

Regional analysis for Lysine Market includes

North America Lysine Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Lysine Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Lysine Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Lysine Market

Japan Lysine Market

APEJ Lysine Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Lysine Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Lysine Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Lysine market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Europe, Latin America, CIS & Russia, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Lysine is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific.

Lysine Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players participating in Lysine market include; Evonik Industries, Amino GmbH, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Yamei, Aspartame, CJ CheilJedang Corp, AJINOMOTO Co., Inc., Meihua Group, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Elixir Group, Swanson Health Products

Lysine Market Segmentation:

Lysine is available in prepared by synthetic process as well as natural and is thus segmented on the basis of type as natural and synthetic.

Lysine is widely used in the supplement industry and manufacturers are launching products with Lysine as an active ingredient. Apart from its application as an ingredient in gym supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages.

Based on its application, Lysine market is segmented as, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Animal Feed and others. The food and beverages is further sub segmented as Bakery Products; Dairy Industry, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Fried Foods, Beverages, Others.

