Fish Sauce Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fish Sauce. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fish Sauce Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fish Sauce market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Fish Sauce, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fish Sauce Market.

Market Taxonomy Flavour Plain

Spiced Technology Traditional method

Industrial method Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retailers

Others Price Basic

Premium (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Market Taxonomy Flavour Plain

Spiced Technology Traditional method

Industrial method Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retailers

Others Price Basic

Premium (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Made using fermented fish and salt, fish sauce is rich in minerals, proteins, and vitamins. Fish sauce is being used in cooking for enhancing the flavor and is also being used as a dip. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also producing fish sauce with variety of flavors.Fish sauce is also being widely used as a substitute for soy sauce as it provides various health benefits. With the people becoming more health-conscious, manufacturers are moving towards natural fermentation process using sea salt and anchovies, retaining its nutrient content. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global fish sauce market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR's report is to analyze the global fish sauce market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Fish sauce manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to fish sauce. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global fish sauce market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global fish sauce market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global fish sauce market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – fish sauce. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report's succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global fish sauce market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of fish sauce. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for fish sauce manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the broad scope of the global fish sauce market, the report provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis. The global market for fish sauce is segmented into flavor, technology, distribution channel, price, and region. This segment-wise analysis also provides detailed country-wise forecast on all the major parameters of the market. The report's last section comprises of the global fish sauce market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers' categories across value chain, and their presence in the global fish sauce market. 6 Forecast Highlights on Global Fish Sauce Market Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global fish sauce market. By the end of 2017, APEJ fish sauce market is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share on global revenue. Various countries in APEJ such as Vietnam, China, and Indonesia are some of the biggest markets for the fish sauce as it is one of the staple ingredients used in various cuisine in these countries.

Europe is also expected to witness above-average growth in the fish sauce market. Europe fish sauce market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 300 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Plain fish sauce flavor is expected to be one of the highly preferred fish sauce flavor. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, plain fish sauce flavor is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

Compared to the traditional method of producing fish sauce, an industrial method is expected to emerge as the widely used method of producing a fish sauce. By the end of 2022, an industrial method is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,000 million revenue. Meanwhile, the traditional method is also expected to witness above-average growth.

Sales of fish sauce is expected to be highest through modern trade. Modern trade as a distribution channel is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

The basic fish sauce is expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. The basic fish sauce is estimated to surpass US$ 800 million revenue by the end of 2022. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for fish sauce, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Masan Consumer Corporation, TANG SANG HAH CO., Ltd, Thai Preeda Group, Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd, Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co., Ltd, Hung Thanh Co.LTD, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Company Limited, Pichai Fish Sauce Co., Ltd, Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co., Ltd, and Halcyon Proteins Pty., Ltd.

Key Question answered in the survey of Fish Sauce market report:

Sales and Demand of Fish Sauce

Growth of Fish Sauce Market

Market Analysis of Fish Sauce

Market Insights of Fish Sauce

Key Drivers Impacting the Fish Sauce market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Fish Sauce market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Fish Sauce

More Valuable Insights on Fish Sauce Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fish Sauce, Sales and Demand of Fish Sauce, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



