Europe Is Expected To Significantly Aid Demand Of Sichuan Peppercorn Market

Sichuan Peppercorn is a novel spice prevalent in the Asian Cuisines. China is the place of origin for Sichuan peppercorns. Ban on the Sichuan peppercorn in the North America had been one of the hurdles in the market, but lifting of the ban has led to new avenues for exploration.

The market is expected to show prominent increase during the coming years, with increase in production sites for Sichuan peppercorn and advent of sustainable farming practices.

Sichuan Peppercorn Market: Segmentation

The Sichuan Peppercorn market can be segmented on the basis of type and sales channel.

On the basis of type, the Sichuan Peppercorn market can be segmented into:

Red Sichuan pepper

Green Sichuan pepper

On the basis of sales channel, the Sichuan Peppercorn market can be segmented into:

Direct sales

Consumer retail Modern trade Specialty stores Online retail Others



The Sichuan peppercorn market is currently dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market has been concentrated in these regions as it has been prevalent in the culture for multiple decades. Asian market for Sichuan pepper has been saturated with high concentration of domestic and local players in the market.

North America is one of the emerging market for Sichuan peppercorn. Due to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ban on import of Sichuan peppercorn for multiple years, the market is still in the introduction stage in the region.

FDA has guidelines for import of Sichuan peppercorn. Need for heating of the Sichuan peppercorn to 160 F (which kills the canker bacteria) before importation. North America is expected to present multiple avenue for exploration for players in the market.

In terms of insights, this Sichuan Peppercorn Market Trends research report focuses on various levels of analyses—Sichuan Peppercorn Market competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Sichuan Peppercorn Industry, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Sichuan Peppercorn Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for neutraceuticals in general has increased over the lockdown. The effect of the pandemic on the Sichuan Peppercorn market is expected to be similar in the early stages.

Determining the impact of Covid-19 on the demand for Sichuan Peppercorn will be premature. Nevertheless, the global pandemic has thrown out many roadblocks for a stable growth of the global Sichuan Peppercorn market.

The effect of the pandemic on the production of the Sichuan pepper has been drastic. Prevalence of the pandemic and low amount of workforce available, the effect on the harvests during 2020 has shown significant decline.

The closure of end use industries and low amount of demand had shown high effect on the price. Prices for Sichuan peppercorn showed nearly 30% decline during the second quarter of 2020. The decline in harvest is expected to affect the sales during the second half of 2020. Increase in 10%-15% on the benchmark prices is expected during this period.

