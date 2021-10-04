Global Dyes & Pigments Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dyes & pigments market is projected to grow from USD 32.86 billion in 2016toUSD 42.00billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021. The global dyes & pigments market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

The acid dyes sub segment of the type segment of the global dyes & pigments market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and2021.Acid dyes are used for dyeing wool, silk, and nylon fabrics. Acid dyes find applications in textile, plastics, paints & coatings, and rubber industries. Good leveling and light fastening properties of acid dyes are the factors driving the growth of the acid dye sub segment of the type segment of the global dyes & pigments market.

The textile segment is the largest application segment of the global dyes & pigments market. Dyes are used for dyeing textiles, such as wrap yarn for denim, cotton, nylon, silk, wool, carpet, fur, and polyester/synthetic fiber blends.Textile materials can be dyed using batch, continuous, or semi-continuous processes.

The Asia-Pacific dyes & pigments market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, owing to increase in population and rise in per capita consumption of dyes & pigments in emerging economies, such as China and India of the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global dyes & pigments market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Atul Limited (India), Sudharshan Chemicals Industries Limited (India), DIC Corporation (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Lanxess AG (Germany), Tronox Limited (U.S.) among others.Most of the companies have adopted new product launches and expansions as their development strategies to strengthen their positions in the global dyes & pigments market and increase their market shares.